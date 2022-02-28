COURT LISTS: Man put six windows through at town pub

Michael Alan Kersnik, age 49, of Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, admitted criminal damage to six windows at the Red Lion Hotel in Pontefract. He was given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £1,500 compensation.

Shannon Cowell, age 25, of Priory Estate, South Elmsall, admitted drink driving by having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Shane Gates, age 44, of Willow Lane, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £95 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Lion in Pontefract.

Laura Amelia Kallio, age 38 of Crossley Street, Featherstone, admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle window. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £200 compensation and £107 costs.

Kylie Marie Sutton, age 31, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £50 compensation.

Jemma Warner, age 41, of St Giles Mount, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £200, told to pay £75 compensation and £170 costs.

Sarah Martha Louise Halkyard, age 30, of Kershaw Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female at Castleford Sports and Social Club. She was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Richard Michael Young, age 36, of Ferrybridge Road, Ferrybridge, admitted burgling a property and stealing an iPhone worth £100. He was jailed for 34 weeks because of previous record and told to pay £128 costs.

Darren Paul Smith, age 36, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted stealing gin worth £15 from Aldi in Castleford, and meat and coffee worth £13 from Morrisons in Castleford. He was jailed for five months because of his previous record of offending, and told to pay £213 costs.

Bradley Liam Wilde, age 29, of Highfield Grove, Allerton Bywater, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by sending text messages to a female he is prohibited from contacting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Clayton Bedford, age 22, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving while banned, possession of cocaine and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months, given 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Edward Ludwell, age 50, of St Mary’s Place, Castleford, admitted failing to attend a drug appointment to find out if he had heroin or cocaine in his system. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ian Langman, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted harassing a female by turning up at her home multiple times and turning aggressive. He was jailed for 12 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel Sean Skelton, age 40, of Citilodge, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted stealing deodorants worth £50 from Wilko in Wakefield. He was fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Louise Ann Asquith, age 39, of no fixed address, admitted missing an appointment to find out if she was addicted to Class A drugs, and failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. She was jailed for 14 days.

Dawid Mikolaj Sokolowski, age 32, of Clarendon Street, Wakefield, admitted producing 38 cannabis plants on Smeaton Road, Upton and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Oliver Richardson, age 25, of Birchway, Wakefield, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while by having 51 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nathan Liam Jackson, age 22, of Field Gate Close, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Ben Bobby Burnley, age 34, of Parsley Court, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield and was fined £80 and told to pay £34 costs. He was already on a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly that he was given in December.

Mariusz Grzegorz Kijaszek, age 43, of Temple Court, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male, failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over and criminal damage to a police vehicle. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a 12-week electronic-tag curfew, banned from driving for 18 months, told to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs.

Gareth Richard Stead, age 37, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £42 hair trimmer from Lloyds Pharmacist in Pontefract. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £42 compensation.

Craig Edwards, age 35, of Citlodge, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted stealing steak and wine worth £45 from Sainsbury’s. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to have treatment for drug dependency and told to pay £128 costs.

Dominic Robert Taylor, age 35, of Denby Dale Road, Durkar, admitted assaulting a man, stealing 40 cigarettes and causing criminal damage at The Grange Service Station in Durkar. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for six months, and told to pay £250 compensation.