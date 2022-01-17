COURT LISTS: Man who racially abused police officer ordered to pay hundreds in compensation

Stephen Charles Silvester, age 36, of York House Hotel, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer that was found to be racially and religiously aggravated. He was given a community order and told to pay £400 compensation.

Stephanie Woodhouse, age 41, of Woodside, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male and causing £600 worth of criminal damage to Ford Focus. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, given a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £122 costs.

Mark Robert Hodgson, age 50, of Minsthorpe Vale, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with four-week electronic tag curfew, told to pay £100 compensation and £140 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Martin Halkyard, age 34, of Kershaw Avenue, Castleford, admitted possessing five bags of cocaine and was fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Christopher David Andrews, age 33, of Nevison Avenue, Pontefract, admitted breaching the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify the authorities of a change of address. He was fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Germaine Holden, age 51, of Park Avenue, Darrington, admitted stalking a male by turning up at his home address on five occasions and being verbally abusive. She was also found guilty of failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £122 costs.

Mark Stephen Alderson, age 47, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £55.99 from the Co-op garage on Horbury Road, Wakefield, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Kirsty Louise Jackson, age 37, of Citilodge, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted handling stolen goods, namely a Lonovo tablet worth £150. She also admitted failing to comply with a community order by not attending planned appointments. She was jailed for eight weeks due to her previous record of offending and told to pay £213 costs.

Sarah Louise Tait, age 39, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of thefts from B&M in Normanton, including chocolate and cider worth £21 and then six jars of coffee worth £65. She was already on a community order for thefts from shops. She was given a new community order and told to pay £87 compensation.