COURT LISTS: McDonald's drink driver handed three-year ban

Jinu Abraham, age 44, of Victoria Way, Wakefield, admitted drink driving after having 139 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when he was pulled over by police at McDonald’s in Wakefield. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police over a month later. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement, and told to pay £180 costs.

James Heaton, age 34, of Robinson Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving without due care and attention and was fined £80, told to pay £500 compensation, given five penalty points and told to pay £119 costs.

Ben Lee Baines, age 28, of St Giles View, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Kevin Gibbs, age 62, of Northfield Drive, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Pontefract Bus Station and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Wood, age 35, of Victoria Street, Featherstone, admitted entering Superdrug in Castleford with an intent to steal. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £200 compensation.

Amanda Michelle Jones, age 49, of Bassenthwaite Walk, Knottingley, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. She was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.

Phillip Fox, age 43, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted making off without paying for £5 worth of fuel from a petrol station. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £5 compensation.

John Ellison, age 35, of Leake Street, Castleford, admitted drink driving after having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £384 and told to pay £123 costs.

Mark Campbell, age 56, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, was found guilty after a trial of criminal damage to an Audi car at Featherstone Rovers’ ground. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £500 compensation and £200 costs.

Luke Matthew Carter, age 22, of Victoria Street, Pontefract, admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was fined £150 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Christian Andrei Ungureanu, age 26, of Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

David Adams, age 41, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted stealing a bank card from a male and was given a community order, ordered to pay £79 compensation and £180 costs.

Jordan Lee Keany, age 28, of Manor Road, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of failing to identify who was driving a black VW Golf that was allegedly guilty of an offence. He was fined £180, given six penalty points and told to pay £134 costs.

Josh Horton, age 30, of Wentcliffe Road, Knottingley, admitted assaulting two females and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jade Marlene Moore, age 36, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, was found guilty after a trial of stealing wine worth £10 from Asda in South Elmsall and failing to surrender to custody. She admitted a further charge of theft of wine and snacks worth £16 from Co-op in Pontefract, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £26 compensation in total.

Brandon Andrew Murray, age 18, of Ken Churchill Drive, Horbury, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for criminal damage and possession of cannabis. He was sent to a young offenders institute for eight weeks.

Faheem Akhtar, age 34, of Parkgate Avenue, Wakefield, admitted possessing cannabis and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leo Cassell, age 18, of Thorntree Avenue, Crofton, admitted criminal damage to a car and a police station custody pen and notepad. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £250 compensation in total and £22 costs.

David James Wood, age 37, of St John’s Square, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 112 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Hebblethwaite, age 29, of Temple Court, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer. He was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and told to pay £180 costs.

Kyra Hartley, age 32, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a purse which contained £30 from Wakefield city centre and was jailed for 14 days because of her previous record of failing to comply with community orders. She was also ordered to pay £128 costs.

Courtney Eyres, age 18, of Bevan Place, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield city centre and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mark Stephen Hankins, age 45, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing aftershave worth £366 from the Boots shop in Castleford, and was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and also told to pay £180 costs.

Wayne Cook, age 37, of Ashfield Street, Normanton, admitted drink driving after having 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.