COURT LISTS: Meat thief jailed for Aldi raid

Barry Harold Kendall, age 37, of Thirlmere Road, Flanshaw, admitted three counts of stealing meat worth a total of over £324 from Aldi on Batley Road in Wakefield. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £324 compensation.

Christina McLean, age 34, of Citilodge Hotel, Wakefield, admitted stealing meat worth £179 from Aldi, possession of Class C drugs and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Lee David Hoy, age 36, of Stanley Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi on Batley Road, Wakefield.

Jadine Riley, age 35, c/o Clarion Street, Wakefield, admitted five counts of stealing from shops including toiletries worth £63 from Home Bargains and detergents from Sainsbury’s. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Anthony James Cunnane, age 29, of Garden Terrace, Crigglestone, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for six months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Harvey Reece Wilkinson, age 42, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and a male and was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months, ordered to undergo alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £100 compensation.

Jiyane Phumelele Ntandoyenkosi, age 38, of Lupset Crescent, Lupset, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer. She was fined £300 and told to pay £654 costs.

Patryk Glogowski, age 26, of Ivy Lane, Wakefield, admitted stealing cigarettes and meat and was fined £370 and told to pay £122 costs.

Shabaaz Hussain, age 27, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Matthew Buckle, age 34, of Norton Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Aaron Michael Clarke, age 34, of Bradford Road, Tingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 39, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order received for thefts and breaching the terms of the sex offenders registers. She was jailed for 24 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Michael Baddeley, age 29, of Poplar Grove, Pontefract, admitted breach of a restraining order by entering outlets at J32 which he is banned from. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

John Dominic McDonald, age 49, of Carleton Glen, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and a police officer and criminal damage to a property in Allerton Bywater. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £400 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Lauren Amy Wilson, age 32, of Vicarage Lane, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 57 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Shaun Brown, age 41, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis on two separate days. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Jaden Parkinson, age 23, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £415, told to pay £125 compensation, and told to pay £127 costs.

Jamie Lee Baines, age 39, of The Meadows, South Elmsall, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Liam James Ferguson, age 33, of Queen Square, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement, given 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £85 costs.

Anthony Jack Deakin, age 43, of Lime Tree Crescent, Kippax, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was fined £300, given six penalty points and told to pay £119 costs.

Ian Marchant, age 59, of Briggs Avenue, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Connor Glen Wright, age 21, of Ward Road, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Asprey, age 49, of Davy Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting a female and was jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £213 costs.

Rhys Connor Dockerty, age 23, of Westfield Avenue, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Thomas James Lamin, age 26, of Bradley Avenue, Castleford, was found guilty of failing to provide a breath test. He was also found guilty of criminal damage to a police van. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, given 120 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £75 compensation and £595 costs.