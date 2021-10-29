COURT LISTS: Motorist caught drug driving SEVEN times is jailed

Gareth Moss, age 41, of Prince William Court, Featherstone, admitted seven counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and five counts of stealing from supermarkets. He was jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Michelle Carter, age 37, of Friarwood Mews, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £346 and told to pay £120 costs.

Kay Jakiela, age 40, of Northgate, Pontefract, admitted three counts of thefts from shops, including alcohol, coffee, tea and meat. He was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation and told to pay £175 compensation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Albie Joseph Nunn, age 20, of Carleton Glen, Pontefract, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was handed 10 penalty points, fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lisa Sheldon, age 32, of Holmsley Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted assaulting two police officers and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and ordered to pa £100 compensation to each officer.

Tony Humphries, age 39, of Millers Croft, Hightown, admitted drink driving by having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jamie Darius Oldfield, age 32, of Holywell Dene, Glass Houghton, admitted assaulting a male and two females at Morrisons in Knottingley and was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement, told to pay £75 compensation to the three victims and £180 costs.

Jack Andrew Dove, age 25, of Mount Avenue, Pontefract, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 28 days, fined £266 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kameron Lamb, age 18, of Coronation Avenue, Kippax, admitted threatening violence and was given a community with eight weeks’ electronic-tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Wayne Bradley Dodgson, age 33, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted stealing £6 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £6 compensation and £106 costs.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, age 32, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer, drinking in the town centre while banned by a criminal behaviour order and stealing clothes and alcohol from M&S worth £22. She was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Mark Greenhalgh, age 61, of Fishergate, Knottingley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

John David Holey, age 54, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted failing to register a laptop and mobile phone under the regulations of the Sexual Offences Act. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Danielle Atkinson, age 34, of Fieldfare Drive, Allerton Bywater, admitted failing to provide a breath test and was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £150 and told to pay £184 costs.

Ryan Lethbridge, age 40, of Chantry Waters, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Cameron Jaques, age 21, of Windhill View, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Maciej Galazka, age 42, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a person he was prohibited from. He was jailed for 21 weeks because of previous breaches and told to pay £213 costs.

Bradley Paxman, age 34, of Cross Road, Middlestown, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from the road for six months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gary Ian Smith-Beaumont, age 38, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Alan Bell, age 45, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a Mini Cooper and was told to pay £250 compensation.

Ryan O’Neill, age 19, of Barnsdale Way, Wakefield, admitted fraud, assaulting two police officers and criminal damage to a police vehicle. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £300 compensation in total.

Kyle Michael Dean, age 30, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend an assessment to see if he is dependant on cocaine and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £150 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Pritesh Patel, age 35, of Shancara Court, West Ardsley, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with an eight-week curfew and told to pay £255 costs.

Jade Victoria Kershaw, age 27, of Hilda Street, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 75 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Luke George Cotton, age 21, of Russell Avenue, Hall Green, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and a test certificate. He was given a 10-month driving ban, 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Lisa Marie Dodgson, age 51, of Talbot Court, Normanton, admitted stealing a bank card and £220 cash and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £220 compensation and £106 costs.