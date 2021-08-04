COURT LISTS: Owner avoids having dog put down after injuring a female

Rebecca Louise Smith, age 34, of Clifton Drive, Horbury, admitted having a German Shepherd dog that was dangerously out of control and injured a female. She was told to pay £400 compensation, fined £100 and told to pay £34 costs. She was told the dog must be kept on a lead and wear a muzzle in public at all times, or it would face being put down.

Savannah Towning, age 20, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a female and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Hubert Tkacz, age 31, of Clay Close, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Piotr Kozoduj, age 32, of Hastings Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and obstructing an officer. He was fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Clare Riley, age 37, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would have affected her carers’ allowance - that she had started in a new job which exceeded the earnings threshold for the allowance. She was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and also told to pay £245 costs.

Gareth John Harwood, age 36, of Redwood Avenue, Tingley, admitted being over the drink-drive limit by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a community order he received for driving while banned. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order worth 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Ross Hunter, age 25, of Bedford Farm Court, Crofton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and possession of MDMA. He was banned from driving for two years, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Gareth Lee McManus, age 34, of Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing bottles of spirits worth £92 from Sainsbury’s on Ings Road, and failing to comply with a community order given for multiple thefts. He was given 18 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £92 compensation and also £119 costs.

Michael Richardson, age 28, of Highfield Court, Ossett, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jade Meakin, age 26, of Woodhall Mews, Wakefield, admitted making four false prescriptions for drugs and was fined £800 and told to pay £165 costs.

Lee Baguley, age 40, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £81 from Boyes in Nottinghamshire, and was fined £60 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paulina Jankowiak, age 25, of Smirthwaite View, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Atis Skrabis, age 23, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 115 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving while banned. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement and told to pay £119 costs.

Tony Duane Bacon, age 48, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Westgate, and failing to surrender to custody. He was fine £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig Hitchins, age 46, c/o Warwick Street, Wakefield, admitted trespassing on Mak Hair Design on Northgate and stealing hair products and the till worth £556, stealing a TV worth £200 from a property on Manygates and four counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £300 compensation.

Lee Wilkins, age 44, of Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching a non-molestation order and was jailed for two weeks.

Nicole Harrison, age 44, of Towngate, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 112 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted failing to stop at an accident. She was banned from driving for two years, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael John Smith, age 39, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing coffee worth £80 from Co-op, perfume from Next on Trinity Walk and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Joseph Oliver, age 23, of Shay Lane, Walton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Mark Anthony Brown, age 50, of The Green, Ossett, admitted assaulting a police officer and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 10 weeks’ electronic tag curfew, told to pay £300 compensation and £213 costs.

Danny Nodder, age 35, of Hanson Avenue, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 123 mcgs of aclohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Mateusz Lisiecki, age 24, of Rufford Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police, and having no licence. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 in total and told to pay £119 costs.