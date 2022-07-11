COURT LISTS: Pensioner left bucket of urine outside woman's flat during harassment campaign

Kenneth Byford, age 74, of Cross Hills Court, Kippax, admitted harassing a female by calling at her home, shouting names at her and leaving a bucket of urine outside of her door. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Dani Ryan Robson, age 30, of Cromwell Place, Ossett, admitted burgling the New Life Christian Centre on Wakefield’s George Street and stealing £100, two counts of assaulting females and criminal damage to a door at the church. He was jailed for 12 months and told to pay £156 costs.

Brandon Merchant, age 24, of Vale Terrace, Knottingley admitted drink driving by having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £595 and told to pay £145 costs.

Anthony Joseph Sladek, age 38, of Main Street, Methley, admitted stealing a pressure washer worth £159 from B&Q and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £95 costs.

Matthew Richard Walker, age 41, of Mill Dam Lane, admitted drink driving by having 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £200 and told to pay £334 costs.

Bradley Jake Conboy, age 27, of Southfield Avenue, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 65 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

James David Mirfin, age 43, of Grange Park Close, Allerton Bywater, admitted failing to comply with a community order and was fined £1,000 and told to pay £100 costs.

Paul David Catterall, age 40, of Maltkin Lane, Castleford, admitted burgling an outhouse and stealing a bike and outdoor items worth £1,005. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Luke Jessop, age 29, of Arncliffe Drive, Knottingley, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a new 12-month ban, fined £160 and told to pay £119 costs.

Patrick Joseph Lister, age 34, of Savile Road, Methley, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nicola Roberts, age 48, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, was found guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison. She was fined £60 after the case was proved in her absence.

Jason Carter, age 47, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a male and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £200 compensation and £280 costs.

Shane Lee Tonks, age 44, of Pretoria Street, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Mark Doherty, age 43, of Dunbar Street, Belle Vue, admitted burgling City Limits on Thornhill Street and stealing a 32” Samsung TV. He was fined £200, told to pay £20 compensation and £85 costs.

Gary Ian Smith-Beaumont, age 39, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a person that was found to be racially aggravated. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £200 compensation.

Mikolaj Piotr Beczek, age 26, of Barden Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order given for assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for eight weeks.

David Douglas Houghton, age 33, of St John’s North, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a sample for drugs testing after being arrested. He was fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Craig Asquith, age 39, of Meadow Lane, Wakefield, admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer, one of assaulting a special constable, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage to a glass door. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, told to pay £350 compensation in total and £128 in costs.

Matthew Robert Jones, age 38, of Peterson Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 18 weeks because of his previous record for offending, banned from driving for 21 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Robert Ledger, age 44, of no fixed address, admitted stealing items worth £17 from Sainsbury’s on Trinity Walk, and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £114 costs.

Darren Robinson, age 37, of Worral Road, Wakefield, admitted resisting arrest and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Adam Gundill, age 33, of St Oswald Road, Wakefield, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a female and was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £395 costs.

Carl Leslie Oakes, age 40, of Mayfair Court, Wakefield, admitted causing £3,868 worth of criminal damage to a property and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £720 compensation.

Ayman Abdelhafiz, age 23, of Back Hatfeild Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Shane Dawson, age 32, of Manor Haigh Road, Lupset, admitted assaulting a female and was jailed for 34 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Gemma Batley, age 33, of Silver Street, Newton Hill, admitted handling stolen goods, namely a Samsung mobile phone worth £500, and was fined £180 and told to pay £119 costs.