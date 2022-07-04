COURT LISTS: Pub attack thug avoids custody

Bernard Michael Dougan, age 57, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female at The Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield and was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, given a 12-month exclusion requirement that bans him from the city centre pub and told to pay £250 compensation.

Connor Javid Barazandeh, age 18, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted obstructing a police officer and was fined £50 and told to pay £100 compensation.

James Oldroyd, age 28, of Regent Street, Agbrigg, admitted two counts of passing fake £20 notes and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight months and two weeks, and told to pay £156 costs.

The Six Chimneys on Kirkgate.

Darren John Hinton, age 47, of Ingsbeck Mews, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male at the New Union pub in Wakefield and was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £150 compensation.

Jason Arthur Edward Fawcett, age 49, of St Oswald Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £285, and told to pay £119 costs.

Lee Hutchinson, age 49, of Hillcrest Avenue, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for four months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Sean Hinchcliffe, age 41, of Balne Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £160 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Kelly Webster, age 38, of Garden Terrace, Crigglestone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and on a separate occasion, was found to be over the drink-drive limit by having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, fined £120 and told to pay £180 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 38, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted three counts of theft from shops including Co-op in South Elmsall and One Stop in Pontefract. She was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £4.20 compensation.

Paul Evans, age 23, of Pontefract Road, Crofton, admitted two counts of leaving messages over a public communications network that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, criminal damage to a wall and gate and causing a female to fear that violence would be used against her. He was jailed for 18 weeks, given a restraining order of indeterminate length, and told to pay £128 costs.

Katie Ascough, age 28, of Brand Hill Approach, Crofton, admitted five counts of thefts from supermarkets including Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Asda. Items taken include bottles of spirits, steak and a TV. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £85 compensation.

Dean Cunningham, age 47, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to an observation machine worth £3,000 at Pinderfields and was jailed for 14 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Lorraine Heptinstall, age 41, of Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, admitted burgling the Alverthorpe Conservative Club and stole money from a charity jar and a bandit machine. She was given a community order with eight-weeks electronic tag curfew, told to have drug-dependency treatment and pay £100 compensation.

Billy James Richardson, age 23, of Cambridge Street, Normanton, admitted two counts of assaulting police officers and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Marie Walshaw, age 41, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted burgling Wakefield Motor Company on Waldorf Way and stealing car keys and jewellery worth £3,000, stealing booze worth £66 from Sainsbury’s and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and pay £128 costs.

Karl Gareth Cockerill, age 39, of Upper Lane, Netherton, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kelly Marie Johnson, age 30, of William Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing a £14 teddy bear from Claire’s on Trinity Walk, and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lee Astin, age 43, of Aketon Road, Castleford, admitted seven counts of interfering with a vehicle, stealing a jacket, sweets, money and failing to provide a sample of saliva for drug testing. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Nathan Ince, age 29, of Corner View, Kinsley, admitted drink driving by having 98 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit for blood is 80 mlgs. He also admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 in total and told to pay £119 costs. Luke Snowden, age 21, of Dale Walk, Featherstone admitted failing to attend an induction appointment for a community order he received for thefts from shops. He was jailed for 14 days.

Lee Anthony Richard Grice, age 44, of Priory Road, Featherstone was found guilty after a trial of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially aggravated. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £300 compensation and £295 costs.

Darren Marsh, age 37, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.