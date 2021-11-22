COURT LISTS: Samurai sword man avoids being locked up

Jason Robert Whitehead, age 53, of Minden Way, Pontefract, was found guilty of having a Samurai sword in public and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, told to have treatment for drug dependency and told to pay £428 costs.

Jonathan Alan Wood, age 43, of Ferybridge Road, Castleford, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by entering B&M and Aldi in the town twice, stealing meat worth £64 on one occasion. He was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and told to undergo drug-dependency treatment. He was also told to pay £64 compensation to Aldi.

Michael Andrew Bolton, age 41, of Hastings Crescent, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving 12 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Kyle Thomas Horton, age 34, of Downland Crescent, Knottingley, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 20 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Corey Samuel Toner, age 23, of North Avenue, Pontefract, admitted causing criminal damage to a Nissan Qashqai and was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.

Andrew Lister, age 51, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted stealing cleaning products worth £60 from Wilkinson’s in Castleford. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Dean George Milton, age 29, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of being over the drug-driving limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £450 and told to pay £665 costs.

John Edmund Seekins, age 42, of Richmond Road, Upton, admitted driving at 71 mph in a 50 mph area. He was fined £461, given five penalty points and told to pay £156 costs.

Keith Webster Makawa, age 28, of Borrowdale Drive, Castleford, admitted failing to stop at a red light and having no test certificate. He was fined £266, given three penalty points and told to pay £144 costs.

Gareth Edward McCarthy, age 39, of Kempton Road, Kippax, admitted driving without driving insurance and was fined £700, given six penalty points and told to pay £180 costs.

Daniel Roy George Davies, age 44, of Featherstone Grove, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 95 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Dion Edward Dalton, age 38, of Birkhill, Castleford, admitted driving a vehicle that was taken without the owner’s consent and causing damage to it. He was jailed for two months because of his previous record, and told to pay £128 costs.

Simon Matthew Watson, age 43, of Crewe Road, Castleford, admitted being a passenger in a vehicle knowing that it was taken without the owner’s consent and which damaged was caused to it. He was jailed for two months because of his previous record and told to pay £128 costs.

Joanne Brooke, age 41, of East Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer. She was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

Craig Vause, age 33, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £75 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joe Cowper, age 28, of Kings Mead, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

David James Mitchell, age 33, of Westfield Road, Knottingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Donald Brown, age 44, of Moorshutt Road, Hemsworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, banned from the road for 12 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael Simpson, age 34, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police, driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for 30 months, and told to pay £128 costs.

Christopher David Ogley, age 51, of Lower Cambridge Street, Castleford, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Corey Heptinstall, age 28, of Sycamore Way, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 52 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Mark Thompson, age 46, of Methley Road, Castleford, admitted stealing a mobile phone worth £200 from a female and being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was given 12-month driving ban, fined £120, and told to pay £119 costs in total.

Przemyseaw Janicki, age 44, of Monkhill Avenue, Pontefract, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order sending a threatening message on Facebook. He committed it on the day he was sentenced for a previous breach after he attended the victim’s address. He had been fined £50 and told to pay £119 cost. He was then jailed for seven days.

Jonathan Lee Plews, age 33, of no fixed address, admitted failing to provide a breath test at the police station in Normanton and was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £700 and told to pay £155 costs.