COURT LISTS: Shop burglar given 34 weeks' jail

Aaron Anthony Thompson, age 39, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted burglary at Superdrug in Castleford and was jailed for 34 weeks after triggering a previous suspended sentence for burglary. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Scott Brightmore, age 41, of The Grove, Knottingley, admitted stealing chocolate worth £25 from Morrisons, failing to comply with a community order he received for theft, admitted failing to surrender to custody and found guilty of failing to surrender to custody. He was given 12 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £128 costs.

Ceri George Jones, age 48, of Ings Close, South Kirkby, admitted stealing groceries worth £200 from Tesco and was given 12 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £200 compensation and £213 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Clayton Bedford, age 22, of Plane Green, Pontefract, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given eight penalty points, a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Aiden Mark Wright, age 28, of Toll Bar Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a person and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £250 compensation and £180 costs.

Darren John Jones, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage to windows of Savers on Castleford’s Carlton Street and possession of amphetamine. He was given a community order and told to pay £750 compensation.

James Leonard Thackray, age 28, of Davington Road, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Pontefract’s Market Place and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Andrew Butterfield, age 38, of Camelot Court, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Carly Samantha Sherwood, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted five counts of thefts from shops, including wine, detergent shampoo and coffee, breaching a restraining order by entering an area she was prohibited from, and criminal damage to a window. She was jailed for 16 weeks because of her record for offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Joe John Day, age 28, of Woodside, Castleford, admitted criminal damage after forcing a custody blanket down the cell toilet at the police station in Normanton. He was fined £100 and told to pay £100 compensation.

Dalton Jaques, age 19, of Olivers Mount, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 99 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for two years, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Aidan Dixon, age 24, of Lapwing Road, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and cannabis after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Maurice Kevin O’Shea, age 60, of Edward Drive, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and using a phone while driving. He was banned for 11 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Aneta Sadowska, age 39, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Karl Gareth Cockerill, age 38, of Starbeck Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing items worth £94 in total from Asda and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £50 compensation.

Thomas Littledyke, age 26, of Park Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gary Ian Smith-Beaumont, age 38, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Thornes Road in Wakefield and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lyndon Andrew Turner, age 22, of Riverside Villas, Wakefield, admitted assaulting and harassing a female by sending her Facebook messages and turn up at her work. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, given a one-year restraining order, and told to pay £295 costs.

Janina Grishevika, age 62, of Park Avenue, Kirkthorpe, admitted drink driving by having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Joshua Stables, age 22, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to an internal door and resisting arrest. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Ben Wayne Mitchell, age 29, of Daw Green, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to shop door and was given 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £222 compensation.

Matthew Paul Padgett, age 39, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield, admitted three counts of theft of whiskey and meat worth £191 from Asda. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, fined £175 and told to pay £191 compensation.

Lee James Bennett, age 32, of The Shutt, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Darren Steven Green, age 43, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.