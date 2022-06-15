COURT LISTS: Shopping trolley thief jailed

Scott Mathew Revell, age 43, of Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and driving on false reg plates. He also admitted stealing 19 metal trolleys from Matalan in Dewsbury and others from M&S in Wakefield. He was jailed for 24 weeks, banned from driving for five years and 84 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Mitchell England, age 26, of Grange Rise, Hemsworth, admitted three counts of theft including food worth £22 from Heron Foods, gin worth £36 from Asda and a Samsung phone worth £400 from a male. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £158 compensation in total.

Robert Lee Gregory, age 41, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, admitted stealing electric toothbrushes worth £60 from Superdrug. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told too pay £95 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He stole shopping trolleys from stores in the region.

Joshua Handford, age 25, of Cromwell Road, Castleford, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was given 10 penalty points on his licence, fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Matthew Hutchinson, age 40, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Aaron Minto, age 31, of Chantry Croft, Kinsley, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Liquid Spirit in Kinsley and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sathereskumar Sundralimdam, age 43, of Andrews Grove, Ackworth, admitted drink driving by having 68 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Conor Rainey, age 26, of Grove Head, South Kirkby, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Artur Walkiewicz, age 45, of Church Road, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £246 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sebastian Pawel Wolkowski, age 40, of Neville Close, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 162 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £392 and told to pay £124 costs.

Christopher England, age 40, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and cannabis, driving while banned, without insurance and resisting arrest. He was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for 26 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Lee Godfrey, age 35, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, admitted causing a fear of violence against a female and smashing her window. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

William James Graham, age 41, of Dale View, Hemsworth, admitted four counts of theft from Home Bargains in Hemsworth including air fresheners worth £49, garden lights worth £60, rugs worth £60 and a patio set worth £149. He was given a community order with a 12-month electronic tag exclusion requirement and told to pay £95 compensation.

John James Morris, age 39, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer, two counts of being drunk and disorderly and was found guilty of criminal damage. He was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement, fined £400 in total, told to pay £300 compensation and £95 costs.

Keith Peter Frith, age 35, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted stealing Lenor laundry products worth £73 from Wilkos in Wakefield. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Jade Starr, age 25, of Weeland Road, Knottingley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at the Royal Mail office in Pontefract. She was fined £100 and told to pay £100 compensation.

Germaine Holden, age 51, of the Travelodge at Ferrybridge Services, was found guilty of two counts of harassing a male by shouting names at him, throwing items at him, and posting items on social media about him. She was also found guilty of assaulting a female and resisting arrest. She also admitted two counts of failing to surrender to custody. The other charges were proved in her absence. She was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £195 costs.

Ashley Nippers, age 34, of Mill Lane, South Kirkby, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was given six penalty points on his licence, given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Anthony Sims, age 33, of The Grove, Knottingley, admitted six counts of thefts from Morrisons and Sainsbury’s in Knottingley including steak, alcohol and chocolate. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and exclusion requirements banning him from the shops he stole from. He was also told to pay £642 compensation.

Krystal Marie Rennard, age 34, of Holmfield Lane, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joe Tolson, age 36, of no fixed address, admitted causing criminal damage at Morrisons in Pontefract and was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £100 compensation.