COURT LISTS: Sixty-year-old caught downloading child abuse images avoids jail

Leonard Michael Green, age 60, of Ambler Street, Castleford, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, from Category A - the most serious - to Category C. He also admitted an extreme pornographic image of a person engaging in sexual activity with a dog. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, put on the sex offenders register for five years and given a five year sexual harm prevention order to limit his internet use. He was also told to pay £180 costs.

Simon Welsh, age 32, of Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Anthony Darren Pearson, age 34, of Kinsley House Crescent, Fitzwilliam, admitted burgling a house in Castleford and stealing a machete, an electric bike charger, camping equipment, hand tools and other items worth a total of £1,400. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £400 compensation.

Colton Joe Fieldhouse, age 26, of Banks Avenue, Pontefract, admitted driving while banned and having no insurance and was given a new six-month ban, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Hadley James Stringer, age 29, of Holywell Lane, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, driving while banned, having no insurance and obstructing a police officer. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Ricky Richardson, age 41, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth, admitted eight counts of theft including Easter eggs and candles from Home Bargains. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £153 compensation and £85 costs.

Gareth James Parrish, age 35, of Beech Crescent, Townville, admitted three counts of assault on two females. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, 200 hours of unpaid work, a three-year restraining order and told to pay £350 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Brendon Masuku, age 24, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer that was found to be both racially and religiously aggravated. He was fined £120, told to pay £50 compensation and £119 costs.

Shane Lavery Marchant, age 50, of Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, admitted failing to attend an assessment to find out if he was dependant on Class A drugs. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Charles Boiston, age 19, of Milton Drive, Kinsley, admitted drink driving by having 84 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving while unfit through drugs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £461 and told to pay £131 costs.

Ali Nazemi, age 51, of William Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Radoslaw Jankowski, age 37, of Haydn Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Louise Crangle, age 40, of Robin Hood Crescent, Lupset, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. She was given a new 26-week jail term, suspended for two years, and an additional 25 hours on top of the 150 hours of unpaid work she needs to complete.

Gary Ian Smith-Beaumont, age 39, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order given for using threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a new community order with drug-dependency treatment.

Nuno Alexandre Ferreira Dacosta, age 48, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted three counts of thefts from shops, including cosmetics worth £611 from Boots and a lamp worth £180 from Next in Wakefield, and failing to comply with a community order. He was given a new community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £100 compensation.

Ikechukwu Odinokwu, age 39, of Agincourt Drive, Normanton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Rachel Catherine OIliman, age 40, of Citlodge Hotel , Wakefield, admitted having a lock knife in public and possession of diazepam. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £95 costs.

Jack Holland, age 19, of Fox Lane, Durkar, admitted being in charge of a vehicle in McDonald’s car park in Wakefield while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joshua Staves, age 27, of Millward Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned for 16 months, fined £530 and told to pay £138 costs.

Lauren Thomas, age 28, of Oakdene Drive, Crofton, admitted driving without due care and attention and was given seven penalty points, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stacey Adelaide Hollingworth, age 40, of Montague Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements having been released from prison. She was fined £75.

Darius Stanuch, age 20, of Charles Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of assault which the court found was racially aggravated. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £200 compensation in total.