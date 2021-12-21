COURT LISTS: Speeder caught breaking the limit FOUR times avoids ban

Phillip Wright, age 55, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted speeding at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone on the M1 between J41 and J40. He also admitted speeding at 39 mph in a 30 mph zone and 61 mph in a 30 mph zone on two separate occasions. He was avoided a ban because of mitigating circumstances that he had limited mobility and needed to attend hospital appointments. He was given 15 penalty points in total, fined £140 and told to pay £117 costs.

Benjamin Eric Tebb, age 32, of Highfield Drive, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a VW Golf and was fined £120, told to pay £200 compensation and £119 costs.

Jamie Frank Lister, age 34, of Teall Street, Ossett, admitted assaulting a male and failing to take a test to find out if he had been taking Class A drugs. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael Anthony Brown, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted stealing headsets worth £100 from B&M in Wakefield and criminal damage to a door. He was jailed for a month and told to pay £128 costs.

Robert Ledger, age 44, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order by visiting the address of a woman he is prohibited from contacting. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Dale Alan Brammer, age 41, of Thornes Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing beauty products worth £80 from Poundland and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Ryan Anthony Etchells, age 22, of Meadow View, Ossett, admitted failing to adhere to a community order he received for criminal damage and was fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs.

Anthony Roy Wagstaff, age 37, of Hill Top Lane, Tingley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He also admitted possession of crack cocaine. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Thomas Kentgens, age 29, of Netherfield Avenue, Netherton, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Carl Leslie Oakes, age 39, of Mayfair Court, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a door and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £300 compensation.

Kyle Darren Davison, age 22, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to notify the authorities of a change of address under the Sexual Offences Act. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paige Coates, age 25, of Manor Road, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 74 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Beki Maphosa, age 56, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted applying for a job as a health care assistant while being barred. She was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Olivia Crowther, age 22, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, admitted assaulting three police officers in Wakefield city centre by biting and being drunk and disorderly. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £150 compensation to each of the three officers.

Krzystof Borzuchowski, age 29, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted driving without a licence and insurance. He was given six penalty points, fined £215 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Philip Ward, age 29, of Gateways, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 71 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs

Michael John Antony Dobson, age 39, of Coronation Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order and told to pay £150 compensation.

Jay Keenoy, age 37, of Citilodge, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted stealing toys worth £21 from The Range and aftershave worth £65 from Boots. He was jailed for six weeks because of his previous record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Sarah Ann Rothwell, age 25, of Jolly Sailor Yard, Brotherton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine. She was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Andrew Spencer, age 31, of Granville Street, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance, failing to stop for police and damage to a police vehicle. He was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 18 months, told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £422 costs.

Stuart Lindsay, age 40, of Skinner Lane, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was given a three-year driving ban, given a community order with a six-week electronic tag curfew order, fined £300 and told to pay £180 costs.

Charlie Wilkinson, age 20, of Winders Close, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £600 and told to pay £145 costs.

Joe John Sheldon, age 33, of Moor Road, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 48 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Michael Bolton, age 36, of Broomhill Square, Knottingley, admitted stealing a £500 necklace from a property in Hemsworth, and eight new offences of shop theft. He was jailed for 48 weeks because of his previous record of offending, and told to pay £156 costs.