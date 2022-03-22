COURT LISTS: Stalker who called female 67 times and made threats is jailed

Harvey Damian Stephenson-Broom, age 21, of Dacre Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stalking a female by sending abusive and threatening messages, calling her 67 times and screamed at her, made false allegations and visited her address. He was jailed for 14 weeks, given a two-year restraining order to stay away from her and told to pay £128 costs.

Brendan Ian Dickerson, age 24, of South Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted drink driving by having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £180 and told to pay £119 costs.

Miles David Williams, age 29, of Tennyson Close, Knottingley, admitted causing criminal damage to two vehicles and was told to pay £500 compensation in total and £107 costs.

The defendant called the female 67 times (library pic).

Carl Edward Tinker, age 30, of an unknown address in Featherstone, admitted four counts of theft from Nisa, Farmfoods and Home Bargains, stealing detergent, legs of lamb and Easter eggs. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Craig David Allen, age 32, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, criminal damage to the entrance doors, and assaulting a detention officer in the police station. He was jailed for 42 weeks and told to pay £156 costs.

James Richardson, age 25, of Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine MDMA, possession of cocaine, and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean Sean Skelton, age 40, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order and was given a community order with drug rehabilitation order, and told to pay £95 costs.

Nicky Nicholls, age 43, of Station Court, Streethouse, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Paul Andrew Taylor, age 57, of Coney Moor Farm, Lower Mickletown, admitted having a dog that was dangerously out of control that injured a police officer. He was fined £80, told to pay £250 compensation and £284 costs.

Rafal Zamolski, age 43, of Grange View, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 122 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 29 months, given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jorge Campos, age 53, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, was found guilty after a trial of drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £280 and told to pay £654 costs

Alex Newton, age 31, of Marton Avenue. Hemsworth, admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle and failing to surrender custody. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £22 costs.

Alison Stafford, age 63, of Millers Croft, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, was fined £196 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gareth Edward Lloyd, age 41, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a female and stealing three bottles of Prosecco from Sainsbury’s in Normanton. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Natalie Salmon, age 30, of Leeds Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 222 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ben Wilde, age 37, of College Road Grove, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Leeds Railway Station that was found to be motivated by sexual orientation. He was fined £392 and told to pay £124 costs.

Nadeem Kayani, age 22, of St James’ Park, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to windows worth £443. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £250 compensation.

Gemma Batley, age 33, of Arncliffe Road, Wakefield, was convicted of assaulting a female, stealing a Kindle and admitted failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 14 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

David John Schofield, age 48, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Richard Mark Lee, age 41, of Exchange Street, Normanton, admitted assaulting a male at Asda, stealing doughnuts from the shop and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £100 compensation and £107 costs.

Joshua Luke Martin, age 24, of Maple Grove, Normanton, admitted sending grossly offensive messages to a female with the purpose of causing distress. He was given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Richard Derek Scholes, age 47, of Ings Road Mews, Wakefield, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and was given eight penalty points, fined £477 and told to pay £133 costs.

Errol Wint, age 63, of College Grove Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Huddersfield Railway Station and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Krzysztof Zimoch, age 56, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield, admitted stealing an iPhone worth £350 from AB Site Services in Horbury Bridge. He was handed an £80 fine and told to pay £119 costs.