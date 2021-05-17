COURT LISTS: Stolen M&S bras land woman in trouble

Stephanie Marie Daniels, age 57, of Trilby Street, Wakefield, admitted assisting in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, namely M&S bras worth £400 and possession of cannabis. She was fined £160 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Darren Martin Turner, age 56, of Queens Drive, Ossett, admitted two counts of driving while banned and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 34 months, given 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Simon Webster, age 28, of Moorcroft, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £300 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Joshua Garner, age 30, of Ferry Lane, Stanley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his previous offending, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Artur Kupis, age 36, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 108 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Kalvis Klavkalns, age 40, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no licence. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jack Robert Wellings, age 23, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a window and possession of cannabis. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £100 compensation.

Simon Matthew Watson, age 42, of Sovereign Hotel, Normanton, admitted three counts of thefts of detergents from supermarkets and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £110 costs.

Vasileios Kanellis, age 32, of Windhill View, Wakefield, admitted two counts of possession of amphetamine, criminal damage to a car and a property belonging to WDH, and possession of diazepam. He was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Sebastian Wojcik, age 32, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was given eight penalty points on his licence, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Arnold Nkomo, age 27, of Hasting Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Samuel Harrison, age 28, of Jubilee Avenue, Normanton, admitted breaking into a shed and stealing a rucksack and gloves. He was handed a community order, fined £150 in total and told to pay £30 compensation and £95 costs.

William Hall, age 40, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of theft of razors and fragrances worth £437 from shops in Wakefield. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £160 compensation.

Kyle Andrew Bibby, age 27, of Sparable Lane, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given 140 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Marc Lee Dobson, age 29, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jadine Riley, age 34, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted two counts of theft of razors and fragrances worth £437 from shops in Wakefield. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £160 compensation.

Daniel Sean Skelton, age 39, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted stealing bottles of spirits worth £63 from B&M in Normanton. He was given a community order and told to pay £63 compensation.

Darren John Hinton, age 46, of Ingsbeck Mews, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 102 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted assaulting a police officer. He was banned from driving 40 months, given a community order with a 10-week electronic tag curfew, told to pay £100 compensation and £180 costs.

Nathan Ian Rutter, age 35, of Ash Crescent, Stanley, admitted assaulting a male and driving without due care and attention. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jared Browne, age 30, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to WDH property and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £300 compensation.

James Robert Langley, age 31, of no fixed address, admitted two breaches of the Sexual Offences Act. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Marie Shipman, age 46, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted assaulting a police officer and damaging an alarm. She was fined £200, told to pay £100 compensation and £119 costs.

Ben Lawson, age 32, of Haseldon Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and damaging her phone. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £34 costs.

Dale Stuart Shaw, age 45, of Robertsgate, Lofthouse, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Craig Jonathan Murray, age 34, of Green Lane, Horbury, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £50 compensation and £35 costs.