COURT LISTS: Teenager caught with indecent images of children

Robbie Paul Crabtree, age 18, of Meadow Vale, Outwood, admitted possession of 104 indecent images of children. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to limit and monitor his internet use, and told to pay £180 costs.

Jamie Hirst, age 33, of Regina Crescent, Havercroft, admitted criminal damage to a window and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £188 compensation and £107 costs.

Krzystof Ciewslakowski, age 36, of Winthorpe Crescent, Thorpe, admitted criminal damage to a car and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Michael Nigel Walker, age 31, of Acres Road, Lofthouse, admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis and was fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Kyle Ward, age 30, of Avon Croft, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Macan Sahota, age 30, of Westgate Lane, Lofthouse, admitted breaching the Sexual Offences Act by failing to register an additional address and a bank account he opened. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Joshua Garner, age 30, of Hollin Drive, Wakefield, admitted two counts of driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 26 weeks, because he had only been handed a suspended sentence in July for driving while banned. He was given a new two-year driving ban and told to pay £128 costs.

Desmond Mark Ledgister, age 52, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a car and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Atif Aslam, age 32, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of cocaine and was fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Connor Gledhill, age 23, of Suffolk Close, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

David Alan Holmes, age 39, of The Grove, Tingley, admitted interfering with a vehicle with an intention of theft, stole property from a home, stealing money and attempting to steal property. He was given a community order and told to pay £200 compensation in total.

Tammy Mandy Burton, age 49, of Bevan Place, Luspet, admitted burgling a property and stealing electrical items and furniture. She was given a community order, told to pay £300 compensation and £195 costs.

Mikel Hadari, age 26, of Beaumont Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of assault and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ashley Carson McCutcheon, age 32, of Gibson Close, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ben Naylor, age 24, of Syke Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when stopped by police. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Christopher Knowles, age 36, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £333 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Dwiliyo, age 24, of Ledger Lane, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £162 and told to pay £234 costs.

Luke Robert Sunderland, age 25, of Flanshaw Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a PCSO and using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour. He was fined £212 and told to pay £234 costs.

Luke Christopher Paterson, age 29, of Daw Greeen Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted interfering with a vehicle with an intention of theft. He was jailed for 10 weeks because of his record for ignoring court orders. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel James Thorpe, age 28, of Daw Greeen Avenue, Crigglestone, admitted two counts of criminal damage to cars and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Mohammed Ifzal Yaqoob, age 36, of Manorfield Drive, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £100 and told to pay £334 costs.

Ravinder Sunner, age 40, of Longwood Vale, West Ardsley, was found guilty after a trial of failing to provide a breath test when he was pulled over by police. He admitted driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £180 and told to pay £654 costs.

David Lee Byram, age 41, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing bottles of gin worth £40 from M&S in Castleford and was jailed for 28 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Mohammed Alladitta Hussain, age 30, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted possessing a mobile phone at HMP Leeds and was jailed for six months and told to pay £128 costs.

Brian Walton, age 33, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing gift sets worth £36 from Boots in Wakefield, and was jailed for 14 days due to his previous offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 38, of no fixed address, admitted breaching the Sexual Ofences Act by failing to register a change of address. She was given a community order with alcohol-dependent treatment and was told to pay £180 costs.

Levi Christopher Douglas Ibbotson, age 43, of Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.