COURT LISTS: Tesco attack lands thug with 10 month's jail

Danny Matthew Cross, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted stealing items worth £55 from Tesco on Stanley Road, Wakefield, inflicting ABH on a male at the shop, and failing to provide a sample for a drugs test at the police station. He was jailed for 10 months and told to pay £250 compensation.

Joao Pedro Mouro Pereira, age 37, of Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, admitted drink driving by having 96 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 23 months, given a community order, fined £100 and told to pay £95 costs.

Denise Lockhart, age 67, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. She was banned from driving for 30 months, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Joanna Eweliona Nowicka, age 35, of Canal Lane, Lofthouse, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sonia Williamson, age 40, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and admitted failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for five months and told to pay £128 costs.

Millie Knapper, age 22, of Nertheroyd Place, Sharlston, admitted assaulting two police officers and damaging a custody cell. She was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation to each officer.

Matthew Atkinson, age 31, of Gloucester Place, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by leaving a voice mail. He was given a one-year restraining order, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gareth Kenneth Town, age 30, of Clifford Court, Ossett, admitted assaulting a female and was jailed for 18 weeks, given a five-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Samuel Cadona, age 25, of Bamborough Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Lisa Parker, age 38, of Beck Court, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 100 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Ian Robert Edward Griffiths, age 45, of Monkhouse, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mark Stephen Alderson, age 47, of no fixed address, admitted stealing alcohol worth £39 from Co-op in Horbury and was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £22 costs.

Simon Lee Allsop, age 36, of Blenheim Terrace, Wakefield, admitted possession of a knuckleduster and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Holly Louise Hanson, age 23, of Hornbeam Avenue, Wakefield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Ryan Hammill, age 43, of Arundel Street, Wakefield, admitted burgling Greggs in Wakefield and stealing food and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Paul Stewart Teece, age 44, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Gavin Cory German, age 33, of Baker Lane, Stanley, admitted assaulting a female and was jailed for 12 weeks, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Macauley Jackson, age 26, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a sample after being suspected of having driven. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Sean Charnley, age 22, of Canal Lane, Stanley, admitted drink driving by having 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Timothy Fawcett, age 36, of Moorgate Avenue, Kippax, admitted drink driving by having 71 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Kay Jakiela, age 41, of Northgate, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kevin Abbott, age 47, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after being released from prison. He was jailed for seven days.

Liam Howard Baker, age 27, of Grove Lea Walk, Pontefract, admitted stealing fabric softener worth £24 from Poundland in Pontefract and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £24 compensation.

James Glen Brindley, age 63, c/o Pit Lane, Methley, admitted failing to attend a drugs test to ascertain if he was addicted to cocaine. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Luke Xerius Bain, age 27, of Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 75 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.