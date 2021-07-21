COURT LISTS: Thief jailed for stealing booze

Craig Edwards, age 34, of Lagdale Drive, Wakefield, admitted nine counts of theft from supermarkets, including alcohol and detergent, and one count of failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 21 weeks and told to pay £180 costs.

Alix Munroe, age 28, of Princes Gate, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan Anthony Etchells, age 21, of Ridge Road, Middlestown, admitted criminal damage to windows, walls, plant pots and paving slabs to the value of £4,500. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Robert William Waters, age 43, of Dale Street, Ossett, admitted three counts of theft of beer from Co-op in Ossett and failing to attend an assessment to determine if was addicted to drugs. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £57 costs.

Kansir Mahmood, age 30, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 175 mlgs in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She also admitted driving while banned, without insurance and possession of cannabis. She was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael George Clarke, age 34, of Runtlings, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned for six months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, fined £40 and told to pay £180 costs.

Mark Hendy, age 56, of Windermere Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £95 costs.

Thomas Gowland, age 39, of Gilcar Villas, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 82 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sonia Angela Carvalho Da Silva, age 51, of Walker Avenue, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 57 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Logan Heeley, age 19, of Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, admitted possessing crack cocaine and was given a six month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Lee Bingham, age 45, of Northfield Road, Sharlston Common, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Erika Kereisiene, age 36, of Moorhouse Avenue, Darnley, admitted drink driving by having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Katie Louise Reid, age 26, of Royal Troon Drive, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £384 and told to pay £123 costs.

Gillian Mary Hodds, age 59, of Batley Road, Tingley, was found guilty after a trial of stalking a male and was given an 18-month conditional discharge, an 18-month restraining order and told to pay £642 costs.

Carl Robert Watson, age 39, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett, was found guilty after a trial of stealing two parcels worth £200 from a female and was fined £180 and told to pay £134 costs.

Brandon Bird, age 21, of Garden Terrace, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a car and was fined £40 and told to pay £64 costs.

Anthony Joshua Morris, age 30, of Gloucester Place, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and failing to provide a test to determine is he is dependent on drugs. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

James Anthony Dickinson, age 35, of Wakefield Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Haroon Khan, age 19 of Plumpton Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of possession of cannabis and was fined £150 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Oliver Thornton, age 20, of Gill Sike Avenue, Thornes, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Marcus Stephen Gant, age 47, of Soho Grove, Wakefield, admitted stealing four bottles of whiskey from Morrisons and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Ryan Andrew Sheard, age 24, of Canal Lane, Stanley, admitted failing to comply with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by not registering his bank details. He was fined £900 and told to pay £175 costs.

Iain Sampson, age 41, of Thirlmere Drive, West Ardsley , admitted assaulting a male and was fined £415, told to pay £200 compensation and £127 costs.

Phillip Brian Grist, age 40, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence he received for multiple thefts from shops. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Lucasz Gierczynski, age 29, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Paul Darrin Jones, age 54, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, admitted three counts of breaching a restraining order by visiting an address he was prohibited from. He was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, given a six-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £128.