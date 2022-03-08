COURT LISTS: Threatening letter to Wakefield Cathedral staff lands man in trouble

Nicholas Middleton, age 40, of Albion Street, Wakefield, admitted sending a threatening letter to staff at Wakefield Cathedral, and possession of cannabis. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Luka Conner, age 24, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a prison officer in Wakefield and was jailed for eight weeks, to run consecutively to her existing jail term of 23 months and two weeks.

Simon Christopher Fagge, age 42, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a electronic tag curfew order he was given for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and fined £120.

Mohammad Alyas, age 39, of Greenwood Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breathtest when pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £230 and told to pay £169 costs.

Liam James Hirst, age 30, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine, and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given 90 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £350 costs.

Richard Woobey, age 49, of Hillcrest, Havercroft, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Andrea Wilkinson, age 40, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted fraud by failing to inform the Department for Work and Pensions and three counts of failing to inform Wakefield Council that she was living with her husband that could help her make a financial gain. She was given a community order and told to pay £170 costs.

Kimberly Tate, age 25, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage to a door in Horbury, and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a six-month conditional discharge, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £50 compensation.

Clayton Grant Cresswell, age 22, of Pugneys Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a person, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and sending threatening text messages. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £95 costs.

Damien Higgins, age 35, of Park Lodge Lane, Eastmoor, admitted drink driving by having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £320 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sophie Spooner, age 26, of Healey Drive, Ossett, admitted drink driving by having 109 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 26 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Simon Robert Johnson, age 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, admitted an attempted burglary at Tesco on Fryston Road, Castleford, and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £200 compensation.

Shaun William Burton, age 26, of Park Avenue, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with requirements having been released from prison. He was given 14 days’ jail.

Kurt Dean Fretwell, age 38, of Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

George James Dickens, age 18, of Grove Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Pontefract. He was fined £50 and told to pay £119 costs.

Adam Eckersley, age 36, of West Street, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £441 and told to pay £129 costs.

John Nathan Bedford, age 28, of no fixed address, admitted stealing lager worth £30 from Premier on Lumley Street, Castleford and trespassing on the railway line at Castleford Railway Station. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

John Paul McHugh, age 49, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted stealing baby products worth £378 from Boots in Castleford, drinks worth £11 from J&M Wines and failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Daniel Mark Rutherford, age 32, of The Grange, Knottingley, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was jailed for seven days.

Karl Marc Corney, age 35, of Holly Street, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £550 and told to pay £140 costs.

Andrew Kennett, age 43, of Foss Walk, Castleford, admitted criminal damage to a mobile phone and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Keiran Cartwright, age 26, of Princess Avenue, Pontefract, admitted missing a drug appointment . He was fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

Paul Darren Armitage, age 40, of Grange Road, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. He was fined £80.

Ellie-Mae Stead, age 18, of Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, admitted criminal damage to a window, failing to attend an appointment at the police station and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation.

James Richardson, age 25, of Headlands Road, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 42 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.