COURT LISTS: Thug jailed for attacking officer

Jack Robert Wellings, age 23, of Sintering Crescent, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to window, theft of a crate of lager from Aldi in Wakefield and assaulting a male and a female. He was jailed for 26 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Nadeem Fayyaz Hussain, age 43, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for eight weeks because of his previous record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Jamie Bailey, age 30, of Moorhouse Aveune, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kevin Mark Davie, age 39, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted being in the Denby Dale Road recycling plant for the purpose of theft. He was given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Kyra Hartley, age 32, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted being in the Denby Dale Road recycling plant with the purpose of theft. She was given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Peter Machin, age 36, of Mackinnon Avenue, Normanton, admitted being drunk and orderly and was fined £133 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jamie Louise Richardson, age 34, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted failing to provide a breath test when stopped by police. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Adam Moore, age 39, of Potovens Lane, Outwood, admitted stealing Porsche wheel caps worth £220 and a VW badge and model writing worth £100. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Natasha Auty, age 33, of Blakey Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially aggravated. She was fined £189 and told to pay £119 costs.

Shannon Ali, age 24, of Bluebell Road, East Ardsley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Callum Malcolm Grundy, age 27, of Harewood Road, Eastmoor, admitted criminal damage to a cupboard and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £100 compensation.

James David Hornshaw, age 35, of St Oswald Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mohammed Kamal, age 29, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Victoria Lunn, age 27, of High Street, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £100 and told to pay £119 costs.

Donna Marie Sykes, age 37, of Waterton Grove, Wakefield, admitted stealing air fresheners worth £14 from Poundstretcher in Wakefield, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £14 compensation and £22 costs.

Alec Mark Johnson, age 31, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station, and failure to surrender to custody. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £22 costs.

Mark Andrew Broadhead, age 44, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, admitted sending a grossly offensive message to a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £95 costs.

Darren Harrison, age 28, of Bevan Place, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine, was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Laura Yates, age 21, of Whinbeck Avenue, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 81 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean Cunningham, age 46, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted having two kitchen knives in public, possession of cannabis and two counts of criminal damage, including to a police van. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

James William Stewart, age 24, of Charles Street, Ryhill, admitted being drunk and disorderly, causing £60 worth of criminal damage at the Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield and resisting arrest. He was fined £276, told top pay £60 compensation and £119 costs.

Stephen Gary Whitehead, age 33, of Westfield Road, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Manas Sharp, age 28, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £323 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nuno Alexandre Ferreira Dacosta, age 47, of Grantley Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a female he was prohibited from, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with two months’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Rhys Holt, age 30, of Mill Croft Rise, Wakefield, admitted possession of cocaine and heroin and driving without insurance. He was fined £300 in total, given six penalty points for his licence and told to pay £119 costs.

Frank Thomas Swallow, age 27, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Grosvenor Street and was fined £75 and told to pay £119 costs.