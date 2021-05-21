COURT LISTS: Thug who inflicted ABH at town pub avoids immediate jail sentence

Neil Kemp, age 49, of St Johns Street, Horbury, admitted assaulting a male and causing him ABH at the Horse & Jockey pub in Horbury. He was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £750 compensation.

Michael Anthony Farnell, age 41, of Ashfield Street, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was given a new 12-month ban, a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and £95 costs.

Nicholas Stead, age 45, of Ferry Lane, Stanley, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while having 235 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Michael Oldfield, age 70, of Lime Street, Ossett, admitted assaulting a female by grabbing her neck and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £445 costs.

Conor Liam McGarry, age 20, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a six-month ban, fined £600 and told to pay £145 costs.

Kamran Akram, age 37, of St Catherine Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with £100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Charlene Louise Taylor, age 27, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Ali Ejaz Mushtaq, age 24, of Anderton Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Paul Foster, age 53, of The Chase, Stanley, admitted three counts of shouting abuse at two people he was prohibited from contacting through a restraining order. He was jailed for 25 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Kevin Miles, age 39, of Church Lane, Outwood, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and failing to comply with a road sign. He was given six penalty points, fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Antony Dawson, age 28, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Parkes, age 33, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 83 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £369 and told to pay £122 costs.

Mohammed Ashaq Nazir, age 51, of Whinmount, Normanton, admitted failing to comply with a community order by missing appointments. He was given the order after admitting theft from a shop and possessing an offensive weapon. He was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months and told to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Adam Sykes, age 42, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, and two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being present in the city centre entering shops in Wakefield he is prohibited from. He was jailed for four months and told to pay £128 costs.

Farah Saleem, age 24, of Hambleton Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £346 and told to pay £120 costs.

Aaron John Stacey, age 28, of Snydale Road, Cudworth, admitted assaulting a female and was given 100 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Karl Gareth Cockerill, age 38, of Starbeck Road, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a window and was told to pay £188 compensation.

Simon Barker, age 45, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, admitted possession of cocaine and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Bradley Lewis Jordan, age 27, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned for 12 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Curtis Jones, age 24 of Beamshaw Close, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £369 and told to pay £122 costs.

Tara Bowley, age 46, of Francis Lane House, Pontefract, admitted stealing white goods from Wakefield Council worth £1,224 and failing to comply with a supervision requirement. She was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £122 costs.

Ashar Goddard, age 24, of Westfield Road, Knottingley, was convicted of trespassing in Tesco with an intent to steal and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug dependency treatment and told to pay £150 compensation.

Harvey Reece Wilkinson, age 41, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Louise Rama, age 46, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was given a community order and told to pay £50 compensation.

Edward John Metcalfe , age 27, of Ambler Street, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 76 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Lorna Lund, age 25, of Moorgate Road, Kippax, admitted drink driving by having 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.