COURT LISTS: Wakefield man caught with £400 of fake notes

Raheem Rabbani, age 25, of Elm Tree Street, Wakefield, admitted possession of £400 in counterfeit bank notes. He was given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Richard Hudson, age 49, of Pinderfields Road, admitted interfering with cars with an intention of theft. He was given a community order with an eight-week electronic tag curfew.

Paul Thwaites, age 38, of Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for three months, fined £346 and told to pay £120 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Connor Collinson, age 22, of Greenwood Road, Tingley, admitted drink driving by having 42 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £600 and told to pay £145 costs.

Barbara North, age 44, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing cosmetics worth £87 from Wilkinsons in Wakefield, and £113 of cosmetics from M&S in Wakefield. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £95 costs.

Karol Buklaho, age 20, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Karolina Perdek, age 32, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 100 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 27 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jensen Benjamin Thomas Green, age 20, of Wood Mount, Overton, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £206 and told to pay £119 costs.

Barrie John Taylor, age 46, of St James Court, Havercroft, admitted stealing groceries worth £30 from Nisa in Wakefield, goods from McColl’s worth £27 and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a community order, told to pay £57 compensation and £180 costs.

Wayne Thomason, age 37, of Thornes Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £120 from Euro Garages at Snowhill. He was jailed for 14 weeks because of is “flagrant disregard for court orders” and told to pay £128 costs.

Briege Patricia Stokes, age 32, of Cropper Grove, Flockton, admitted stealing groceries worth £16 from Tesco and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Rizwan Yakoob, age 34, of Maybush Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order with three-month electronic tag curfew and told to pay £300 compensation.

Daniel Jay Lund, age 28, of Gloucester Place, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at a police station and was fined £10 and told to pay £34 costs.

Matthew Spencer, age 31, of Sintering Crescent, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 58 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £450 and told to pay £130 costs.

Adrian Derek Oldfield, age 53, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station and was fined £138 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ben Bobby Burnley, age 33, of Parsley Court, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Pinderfields Hospital and was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Aaron Curt Howarth, age 36, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Benjamin James Brayshaw, age 31, of George Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned twice in two days. He was given a community order with 240 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £180 costs.

Jason Anthony Burnett, age 38, of Russell Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Baljit Singh, age 39, of Crossfield Terrace, Horbury, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was jailed for 20 weeks because of his record for offending. He was also banned from driving for 40 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

Kieran Miles, age 21, of Whinney Moor Avenue, Wakefied, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £346 and told to pay £120 costs.

Simon Hepworth, age 43, of Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, admitted entering a shed with an intent to steal. He was jailed of 18 weeks with magistrates saying he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Aaron Jordan, age 34, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted possession of the drug spice, and possession of pregabalin. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Daniel Glassford, age 36, of Valley Crescent, Wrenthorpe, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jim Sullivan-Lee, age 42, of Terrace Lane, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order and failing to surrender to court. He was jailed for 18 weeks because of “persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order" and also told to pay £128 costs.

Alexandru Ionut Stoica, age 28, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing baby milk worth £192 and was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undergo drug-dependency treatment.