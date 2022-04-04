COURT LISTS: Wilko thief given three-months' jail

Keith Frieth, age 35, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted stealing laundry products worth £200 from Wilko and was jailed for 12 weeks because of his record for offending, and told to pay £128 costs.

Emma Louise Walton, age 41, of The Grange, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Anais Gascoigne, age 20, of Boycott Way, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Shane Price, age 24, of Starwort Close, Pontefract, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a female he was prohibited from. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Josh Blackmore, age 33, of Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being stopped by police. He also admitted possession of three small bags of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order with three months’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £715 costs.

Ryan Robert Haigh, age 22, of High Street, Kippax, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Grant Swift, age 33, of Twivey Court, Hightown, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £461 and told to pay £131 costs.

Wesley Smith, age 36, of Myson Avenue, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dean Mark Fulthorpe, age 29, of Tom Wood Ash Lane, Upton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a new 12-month driving ban and told to pay £213 costs.

Zoe Rose Noble, age 31, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted five counts of shoplifting, including baby products worth £40 from Boots and bottles of spirits from Tesco and Aldi. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Jayden Washington, age 18, of Hazel Grove, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Craig Stewart, age 38, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and was given a new five-month ban, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Jamie Nathan Taylor, age 28, of Wharfe Way, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and given six penalty points, fined £600 and told to pay £145 costs.

Kieran Joe Garman, age 27, of Verner Street, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mason Rumney, age 30 of St Botolph’s Close, Knottingley, admitted failing to comply with the supervision after being released from prison. He was jailed for 10 days.

Jamie Jake Kevin Davison, age 31, of Farm Road, Featherstone, admitted two counts of driving while banned and two without insurance, obstructing a police officer and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for 24 weeks, banned from driving for two years and told to pay £213 costs.

Suffran Mohammed Yakoob, age 36, of Bank Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of theft including £65 worth of laundry products from Asda in Wakefield, and candles worth almost £100 from Peter Jones on Westgate. He was jailed for eight weeks because of his previous record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Darren Wood, age 37, of Broadowler Lane, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 54 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Jamie Lee Tyler, age 34, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 29 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jordan James Bugg, age 25, of Benson Lane, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female, and two counts of criminal damage to windows and a fence. He was given a community order with 28 days’ electronic tag curfew, given a one-tear restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Daniel Pokorny, age 29, of Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after being released from prison. He was jailed for seven days.

Marek Grzesiuk, age 55, of unknown address, was found guilty after a trial of threatening to damage property at Queen Street, Normanton. He admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, given a three-year restraining order and told to pay £95 costs.

Wayne Thomason, age 38, of Saville Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing Lynx deodorant worth £12 from Poundland in Wakefield, and packs of pork from Spar on Wentworth Street. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Ben Lawson, age 33, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £150 compensation.

Emma Julie Sheppard, age 35, of Bentley Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two females and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £100 compensation to each victim.