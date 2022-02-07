COURT LISTS: Woman admits damaging four cars in crash

Lindsay Morris, age 42, of Highfield Road, Horbury, admitted driving a BMW that was involved in an accident in Horbury which involved three other vehicles and in which she failed to stop at the scene. She also admitted driving without due care and attention. She was given eight penalty points, fined £446 in total and told to pay £131 costs.

Jason Priest, age 30 ,of Clifford View, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and a male and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Thomas Luke Laffey, age 25, of Monk Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement having been released from prison. He was jailed for 14 days.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Tracy Appleyard, age 40, of Middle Lane, Crofton, admitted failing to comply with a community she received for possessing heroin and crack cocaine and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Samual Butler, age 20, of Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, admitted drink driving by having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police in Newmillerdam. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order and told to pay £900 compensation.

Daniel Paul Brian Flavell, age 33, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted six counts of theft from shops in Wakefield, including headphone and razors from Boots, Sainsbury’s and Asda. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Ian Burton, age 47, of Chestnut Crescent, Normanton, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Westgate in Wakefield. He was fined £53 and told to pay £119 costs.

Dale Powers, age 29, of Hoyland Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Westgate in Wakefield. He was fined £166 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan Leslie Robinson, age 35, of Twitch Hill, Horbury, was found guilty after a trial of threatening violence and criminal damage to a vehicle. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £500 compensation and £500 costs.

Samantha Jane Scorer, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted entering parts of Wakefield city centre from which she is banned by a criminal behaviour order. She was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Reece McGarry, age 28, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of shop thefts including £40 worth of meat from The Range in Wakefield, and clothing worth £150 from Primark. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Thomas Brian Sherlock, age 24, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order by approaching a male is he is prohibited from speaking with. He was jailed for 16 weeks because of a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and told to pay £128 costs.

Lindon Stephen Aaron Jennings, age 30, of Intake Lane, Ossett, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order and told to pay £200 compensation.

Keith Dawson, age 62, of Wharfedale Rise, West Tingley, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 38, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend an assessment to ascertain whether she is addicted to Class A drugs. She was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Callum Gallagher, age 21, of Gervase Road, Horbury, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £116 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daryl Lee Davies, age 30, of Woodville Court, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a door and a phone and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £30 compensation.