COURT LISTS: Woman admits damaging four cars outside city restaurant

Anna Dean, age 39, of Ashbury Chase, Outwood, admitted four counts of criminal damage to four cars at Capri on Leeds Road, Wakefield, and was given a community order, told to pay £200 compensation and £180 costs.

Thomas Luke Laffey, age 25, of Langdale Square, Wakefield, admitted five counts of assault against a female, and one count of assaulting a police officer. He was jailed for 24 weeks.

Jack Elliot Hudson, age 22, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted four counts of assaulting a female and was jailed for 18 weeks, given a restraining order of indeterminate length and told to pay £128 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kyle Smith, age 20, of Smirthwaite View, Normanton, admitted harassing a female and breaching a restraining order by messaging the victim. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Michael John Smith, age 39, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing skin care products worth £79 from Boots on Kirkgate, and boxer shorts worth £60 from Sports Direct. He was given a community order with drug dependency treatment, told to pay £139 compensation and £180 costs.

Cameron Lobban, age 23, of Sunningdales, Normanton, was found guilty after a trial of possessing a knife in Asda in Normanton. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for six months.

Natasha Louise Scott, age 41, of Windermere Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £117 from Next on Trinity Walk, assaulting a male and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £95 costs.

Simon Harrison, age 47, of Gosside Grove, Normanton, admitted harassing a male, causing criminal damage to two vehicles. He was given a community order with four weeks’ electronic tag curfew, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Peter David Arnott, age 43, of Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, admitted criminal damage to a window and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £150 in total, told to pay £180 compensation and given a two-year restraining order.

Wayne Steven Blacker, age 34, of Falcon Drive, Castelford, admitted possessing amphetamine, resisting arrest and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Shane John Lupton, age 45, of Ramsden Street, Castleford, admitted harassing a female by contacting her by text message and leaving voicemail. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £200 compensation.

Brandon Varley, age 18, of Elder Way, South Hiendley, admitted possession of cannabis. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £107 costs.

Adam Lambert, age 29, of Plover Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, a one-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

James Michael Earnshaw, age 20, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a female he was prohibited from. He was fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ian Scott Lang, age 43, of Beech Crescent, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a new three-year ban, a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

John Michael Batley, age 33, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted stealing meat worth £20 from Co-op in Horbury. He was fined £40, told to pay £20 compensation and £119 costs.

Darren Wayne Foster, age 44, of Holes Lane, Knottingley, admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamine, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and told to pay £22 costs.

Mark Johnson, age 54, of Station Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with a weapon towards females, and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, and told to pay £213 costs.

James Foley, age 42, of Ramsgate, Lofthouse, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Leomie Sharon Louise Myers, age 25, of Kendal Drive, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, driving while banned, driving without a licence and two counts of having no insurance. She was banned from driving for 20 months, given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Jordan Hemingway, age 26, of Holmsley Mount, South Kirkby, admitted failing to provide a breath test, driving dangerously and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 30-month driving ban, a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £495 costs.

Atis Skrabis, age 23, of Silcoates Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of drink driving by having 97 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, then 68 mcgs on a second occasion. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted two counts of having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with six weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Mairwen Turton, age 58, of Larkspur Way, Wakefield admitted drink driving by having 58 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.