COURT LISTS: Woman admits pulling face coverings down in public

Aleksandra Rabakova, age 32, of Hope Street, Wakefield, admitted causing a nuisance by pulling people’s face coverings down, throwing water at a member of the public and intimidating pedestrians. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Jordan Bugg, age 24, of New Street, Castleford, admitted two counts of driving while banned, two counts of having no insurance, and having no test certificate. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 14 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Scott Matthew Revell, age 43, of Taskers Cottages, South Kirkby, admitted two counts of stealing alcohol worth £176 from Aldi, two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of driving without insurance. He was jailed for 26 weeks, banned from driving for 24 months and told to pay £128 costs.

Elisha Mary Jane Duffy, age 33, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female, stealing chocolate from Tesco, food worth £28 from Iceland and assaulting a male in Iceland. She also admitted failing to comply with a community order and failing to attend a drugs test. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, and told to pay £500 compensation in total.

Daniel Saville, age 26, of Cedar Walk, Knottingley, admitted causing criminal damage to a Range Rover in Ferrybridge. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £500 compensation.

Liam Saunders, age 23, of North Ives, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £350, told to pay £150 compensation and £120 costs.

Dean James Webster, age 39, of Halton Street, Featherstone, admitted entering premises he was banned from by a restraining order and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Anthony John Shotter, age 33, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby, admitted stealing Yorkshire stone from a property in Ackworth and was given a community order with eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Nicholas Charles Fox, age 49, of Ackworth Road, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a blood sample after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given a community order, fined £300 and told to pay £495 costs.

Joshua Simon Wright, age 23, of Ackton Lane, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.

Karl Leadley, age 45, of Mill Lane, South Kirkby, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and criminal damage to code of practice book at the police station. He was fined £120, told to pay £17 compensation and £119 costs.

Ryan Mpofu, age 37, of Holmsley Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted failing to provide a breath test when pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 17 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Mohammed Irfan Nasir, age 24, of Harewood Road, Eastmoor, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Alexandru Ionut Stoica, age 28, of Kirkgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing clothing from JD Sports in Wakefield worth £317. He was jailed for 12 weeks because she was already on a suspended sentence for thefts, and told to pay £128 costs.

Craig Hitchins, age 46, of Manygates Park, Wakefield, admitting two counts of stealing from Tesco and was given 12 weeks jail, suspended for 12 months because he was already subject to a community order for theft and burglary at the time, and told to pay £56 compensation.

Ben Bobby Burnley, age 33, of Pashley Court, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Westgate and was told to pay £119 costs.

Tareem Shakil, age 29, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing a motorbike and was jailed for 14 days and told to pay £100 compensation.

Carl Stephen Smith, age 33, of Wesley Street, Wakefield, admitted harassing a female by sending her a number of abusive and threatening messages. He was given a community order, a one-year restraining order and was told to pay £180 costs.

Jacqueline Culshaw, age 25, of Jubilee Avenue, Normanton, admitted two counts of stealing a crates of lager from Sainsbury’s in Normanton and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £24 compensation.

Lee Thackrah, age 38, of Queensway, Normanton, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £346 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kieran Marsh, age 18, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine after being stopped by police. He also had no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Michael Brian O’Sullivan, age 29, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted assaulting two police officers and a detention officer and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. He was also given an eight-week electronic tag curfew and told to pay £300 compensation in total.

Adam Ellis, age 30, of Parkfield View, Ossett, admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence he received for fraud. He was given a new 36-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.

Julian Nicholas Procter, age 52, of Avondale Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting someone through a third person that he was banned from contacting. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.