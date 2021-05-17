COURT LISTS: Woman banned after blowing nearly four times over the drink-drive limit

Kendal Michaela Lois Brumby, age 32, of Avon Walk, Featherstone, admitted drink driving by having 136 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted having no insurance. She was given a 32-month driving ban, a community order with eight weeks electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Carl Andrew Sibary, age 34, of North Avenue, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 26 months, given a community order with three-month electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Shaun Fletcher, age 47, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted dishonestly wasting or diverting electricity to his own property. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

James Darius Oldfield, age 31, of Weeland Lock Mews, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a community order and told to pay £119 costs.

Ashley Terence Neville Moore, age 34, of no fixed address, admitted multiple counts of thefts from shops, including chocolate, meat, coffee and vodka, assaulting a male and three counts of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and going equipped for theft by having a pair of scissors. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £122 costs.

Robert Wesley Hawkins, age 39, of Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater, was found guilty of a trial of three counts of assaulting a female and two counts of criminal damage, including damage to a car. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, given a six-month electronic tag curfew, given an alcohol abstinence requirement, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £500 compensation.

Andrew Steven Biskup, age 41, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, was found guilty of two counts of stealing cider from Co-op and B&M Bargains in Castleford. He was fined £440, told to pay £10 compensation and £129 costs. The case was proved in his absence.

Jack Harvey, age 20, of Sloan Place, Castleford, admitted possession of ketamine and was fined £166 and told to pay £119 costs.

Darrell Hepworth, age 56, of Kings Garth, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer and two paramedics, including kicking and scratching. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £500 compensation in total.

Lee Andrew Morton, age 41, of no fixed address, admitted stealing clothing worth £605 from JD Sports in Castleford, including Northface hoodies and joggers, and was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Adrian Wayne Blackburn, age 36, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford, admitted stalking a female by sending her numerous texts, attended her address and followed her. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Michael Ian Bower, age 36, of Quarry View, Ackworth, drink driving by having 187 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kamal Winiarz, age 33, of Wesley Street, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Josh Ferguson, age 27, of Mill Place, Castleford, admitted dangerous driving on the M62 and was banned from driving for 12 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Kyren Dawson, age 19, of Regent Street, Castleford, admitted failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention and without insurance. He was banned from driving for nine months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Jack Taylor, age 26, of Seals Drive, Ackworth, admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis and was jailed for 28 days because of his previous record and told to pay £128 costs.

Emma Stocks, age 21, of Keepers Rise, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 80 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Welsh, age 29, of Arnside Crescent, Castleford, admitted resisting arrest and was given a three-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Ryan Richardson Parkin, age 30, of Skinner Lodge, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £95 costs.

Christopher Brown, age 28, of Gibson Lane, Kippax, admitted having a knife in public, criminal damage to a window and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order, told to pay £200 compensation and fined £120.

Kyle Smith, age 20, of Wood Green, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis while riding a mini-moto bike, having no licence, insurance or test certificate and possession of cannabis. He was given a 24-month driving ban, and told to pay £180 costs.

Amy Natasha Curtis, age 29, of Kirkbygate, Hemsworth, admitted assaulting a police officer, having a scalpel in public and possession of cannabis. She was given a community order, fined £40 and told to pay £180 costs.

Adam Pack, age 52, of Chequers Close, Pontefract, admitted driving without a licence and insurance and fined £120. He was given eight penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £32 costs.

Kristen David Strickland, age 32, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £60 and told to pay £34 costs.