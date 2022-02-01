COURT LISTS: Woman banned from keeping dogs after cruelty conviction

Clair Oxley, age 37, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, was found guilty after a trial of causing unnecessary suffering to whippet by failing to provide the necessary nutritional needs. She admitted two counts of failing to surrender to custody. She also failed to comply with a community she received for common assault. She was banned from keeping dogs for five years, given a community order with a 12-week electronic tag curfew and told to pay £345 costs.

Kyle Swift, age 27, of Gothic Mount, Ackton, admitted taking a Land Rover without the owner’s consent and damaging the vehicle. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Jonathan Rushfirth, age 36, of Rosehill Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted communicating with a female he is prohibited from by a non-molestation order. He was fined £350, given a one-year restraining order and told to pay £120 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Angela Watson, age 47, of Lower Hopton Street, Castleford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Castleford town centre and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Whitney Hatto, age 28, of Church Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order, fined £150 and told to pay £180 costs.

Matthew Scott Ellam, age 32, of Friarwood Terrace, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from jail. He was given 50 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas Shaw, age 36, of Carleton Green Close, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police.The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £600 and told to pay £145 costs.

Bogdan Koszewnik, age 52, of Sycamore Drive, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £320 and told to pay £119 costs.

Ryan Hewitt, age 31, of Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted drink driving by having 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls breath after being pulled over by police. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nathan John Wilson, age 20, of Broomhill Avenue, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £233 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stephen William Emmerson, age 53, of Regent Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a two-year conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Julie Griffiths, age 48, of Primrose Way, Horbury, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Blenard Gjoni, age 38, of Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stalking a female and was jailed for two weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Karl Andrew Frank, age 41, of Dacre Avenue, Lupset, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received in February 2021 for assault. He was given a new community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Willimas, age 34, c/o Avon Croft, Ossett, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison. He was jailed for seven days.

Lee Spendlove, age 51, of Bond Street, Wakefield, admitted causing £4,715 worth of criminal damage to a property on Larkspur in Wakefield, and was given a community order with four weeks’ electronic tag curfew, told to pay £250 compensation and £180 costs.

Kelly Louise Smith, age 33, of Starbeck Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield, admitted sending threatening Facebook and Snapchat posts and made telephone calls to a female. She was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £95 costs.

David James Christopher Kelly, age 33, of Hall Road, Wakefield, admitted resisting arrest and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

David Eamonson, age 27, of Healey Road, Ossett, was found guilty of driving a Nissan Qashqai without due care and attention and was fined £166, given five penalty points and told to pay £119 costs.

Benjamin Hall, age 23, of Towngate, Ossett, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for nine months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Owen Ryan, age 29, of Maple Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement having been released from prison. He was fined £200.

Kenneth Scholes, age 49, c/o Hoyland Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after being pulled over by police on Agbrigg Road. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Demba Waggeh-Waggeh, age 29, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Tatenda Maxwell Bundo, age 26, of Curlew Road, South Elmsall, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while having 74 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for three months, fined £270 and told to pay £139 costs.

Zoe Johnson, age 41, of Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, admitted driving in Ossett while banned and without insurance. She was given a new five-month driving ban, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.