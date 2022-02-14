COURT LISTS: Woman jailed for stealing clothes worth £150 from Primark in Wakefield

Carly Samantha Sherwood, age 32, of no fixed address, admitted stealing clothes worth £150 from Primark in Wakefield and failing to comply with a supervision requirement after being released from prison. She was jailed for 18 weeks, and told to pay £75 compensation.

Darren Wood, age 37, of Broadowler Lane, Ossett, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Darren Steven Green, age 44, of Grove Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Primark is in The Ridings in Wakefield.

Alex Jade Burgess, age 26, of Princess Street, Outwood, admitted aiding an abetting a banned driver to get behind the wheel while he had no insurance. She also admitted permitting him to drive without insurance. She was banned from driving for three months, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

John Darroch, age 29 of Sunroyd Hill, Horbury, admitted assaulting a female, causing criminal damage, while already on a suspended sentence for assault. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Nikita Zastepa, age 21, of Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and assaulting a female and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £150 compensation and £95 costs.

Simon David Guy, age 53, of Marsland Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting someone he was prohibited from. He was jailed for six months and told to pay £128 costs.

Dale Thistleton, age 34, of Simpson Street, East Ardsley, admitted driving while banned and was given six penalty points, fined £800 and told to pay £165 costs.

Anthony Michael Jackson, age 38, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £113 from B&M in Ossett, and was fined £75, told to pay £56 compensation and £84 costs.

Sue Anne Ross, age 43, of Linton Road, Wakefied, admitted stealing items worth £113 from B&M in Ossett, and was fined £75, told to pay almost £57 compensation and £84 costs.

Andrew Standring, age 31, c/o Peterson Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing speakers worth £159 from Asda in Wakefield and possession of a Stanley knife. He was jailed for five months, suspended for 12 months, given 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £213 costs.

Neil Mercer, age 57, of Bentham Mews, Horbury, admitted drink driving by having 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving without due care and attention. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 12-week electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £180 costs.

Daniel Jay Lund, age 29, of Gloucester Place, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a car window and was fined £40, told to pay £200 compensation and £34 costs.

Mel Fotherby, age 39, of Old Heybeck Lane, Tingley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. She was given a new six-month ban, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Michael Thomas Lowry, age 24, of Victoria Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mikel Hadari, age 26, of Clarendon Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

William Martin Dalby, age 27, of Henshall, Wakefield, admitted being drunk at Wakefield Bus Station and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Matthew John Chamberlain, age 19, of Woodland Avenue, Kirkthorpe, admitted failing to comply with a community order he received for multiple criminal damage offences. He was given a community order and told to pay £60 costs.

Liam Joe Cambridge, age 29, of Rosemount Drive, Normanton, admitted failing to attend an assessment to find out if he is dependent on Class A drugs. He was fined £46 and told to pay £119 costs.

Anna Dean, age 40, of Ashbury Chase, Outwood, admitted failing to comply with a community order she received for multiple criminal damage offences. She was given a community order.

Danyaal Malik, age 22, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, was found guilty of driving without insurance and was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and told to pay £176 costs.

Callum McDonald, age 25, of High Street, Crigglestone, was found guilty of driving at 88 mph on a 40 mph zone on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield, and having no test certificate. He was given six penalty points, fined £646 and told to pay £175 costs.

Jonathan Mangham, age 37, of no fixed address, admitted failing to attend an assessment to find out if he is dependent on Class A drugs and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, to to have drug-dependency treatment and pay £128 costs.

Debra Mawson, age 43, of Albion Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. She was fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Lorraine Amanda Hargreaves, age 50, of Parkfield View, Ossett, was found guilty of assaulting a male. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £300 compensation and £300 costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Jack Reid, age 28, of New Lane, East Ardsley, admitted causing criminal damage to a BMW. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £500 compensation.