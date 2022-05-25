COURT LISTS: Woman jailed over city centre bar attack

Laura Elizabeth Higgs, age 32, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male at the Blind Pig pub in the Bull Ring in Wakefield, and was jailed for 26 weeks because she was already on a suspended sentence for assault. She was also told to pay £128 costs.

Devon Barnes, age 19, of Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a male on Wakefield’s Westgate, and was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Richard Box, age 31, of Clarke Crescent, Normanton, admitted drink driving by having 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work, fined £350 and told to pay £230 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bling Pig in Wakefield.

Elisha Mary Jane Duffy, age 33, of Green Lane, Overton, admitted stealing alcohol worth £7.99 from B&M and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was fined £160, told to pay £7.99 compensation and £119 costs.

Joe Goodwin, age 34, of Manygates Park, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and criminal damage to an ashtray and wine glass. He was fined £50 and told to pay £100 compensation and £34 costs.

Timothy Swansborough, age 70, of Mayfield Rise, Ryhill, was convicted of sexually touching a female and given a community order, ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and told to pay £180 costs.

Stacey Emma Williamson, age 34, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted stealing curtains worth £90 from Next on Trinity Walk and was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Gatis Lapins, age 30, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, fined £100 and told to pay £180 costs.

Nathaniel Blackburn, age 22, of Lonsdale Rise, Tingley, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119.

Hassan Gerrard, age 43, of Queen Street, Horbury, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit, having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £256 and told to pay £119.

Adam Sam Plimmer, age 36, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, admitted making off without paying for £130 worth of fuel from the BP station in Castleford, then fraudulently using a fuel card to pay. He was given a community order with two months’ electronic tag and told to pay £180 costs.

Dorinda Nunn, age 49, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour and was fined £75, told to pay £119 costs and given a one-year restraining order.

Carl Edward Tinker, age 31, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth, admitted stealing groceries worth £57 from Co-op in South Elmsall, and groceries worth £34 from One Stop in Pontefract. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Mandy Walker, age 61, of Micklegate, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 89 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £200 and told to pay £119 costs.

Richard Thomas Ely, age 46, of Ashley Court, South Kirkby, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) by failing to notify police that he had a new electronic device capable of accessing the internet. He was given a community order with 12 weeks’ electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Dawn Joy Moody, age 41, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford, admitted stealing baby products worth £378 from Boots in Castleford. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £100 compensation.

Christopher Box, age 37, of Station Lane, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a male and criminal damage to a window. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £150 compensation and £180 costs.

Nathan Liam Ellis, age 27, of The Croft, Castleford, admitted possession of a Samurai sword and four wraps of cocaine. He was given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Stephen Wadsworth, age 31, of Field Lane, Upton, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £746 and told to pay £160 costs.

Gordon Hill, age 48, of Healdwood Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage. He was fined £300 in total, given a one-year restraining order, told to pay £250 compensation and £119 costs.

Tina Elizabeth Shaw, age 54, of Drawbridge Avenue, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 129 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was given 20 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months because she has been caught drink driving previously. She was also given eight weeks’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £233 costs.

Craig Anthony Raymond Smith, age 35, of Rhodes Street, Castleford, admitted breaching a restraining order by attending an address he was banned from. He was fined £100 and told to pay £34 costs.

Lee Anthony Scott, age 36, of Queen Terrace, Pontefract, admitted stealing two bottles of vodka worth £66 and Easter eggs worth £57 from Tesco in Pontefract and bread from Greggs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was fined a total of £225 and told to pay £34 costs.