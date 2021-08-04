COURT LISTS: Woman stole nearly £1,000 worth of items from Boots

Marie Walshaw, age 40, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted three counts of stealing skin care products from Boots worth a total of £951, two counts of stealing items, including lights, from The Range on Ings Road worth £50 and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. She was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £250 compensation.

Darren Russell, age 48, of Pontefract Road, Castleford, admitted stealing bedding worth £32 from Wilkinsons and coffee worth £30 from Co-op. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Tracy Lawson, age 47, of Miners Mews, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 123 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo alcohol-dependency treatment, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £213 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Ben Stephen Swallow, age 24, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford, admitted stealing four wind deflectors worth £100 and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks because of his lengthy criminal record and told to pay £100 compensation.

Carl John Lumb, age 44, of Westwood Road, Castleford, admitted possessing a CS gas spray and unlawfully using electricity. He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Gavin Robert Thorpe, age 49, of West Mount Street, Pontefract, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Dale Oldfield, age 26, of no fixed address, admitted possessing three small bags of cannabis in Castleford and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Lee Walker, age 42, of Convent Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis and failing to comply with a community he was given for multiple burglaries. He was jailed for six months and told to pay £115 costs.

Claire Watson, age 39, of Convent Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis and was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Stephen Lakin, age 52, of Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis twice on separate occasions and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kieran Lee Smith, age 30, of Ash Tree Grove, Kippax, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Kevin Abbott, age 47, of East Drive, Pontefract, admitted failing to attend appointments for a community order he received for criminal damage and theft from shops. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Christopher Paul Rew, age 32, of Queens Avenue, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine when he was pulled over by police. He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £500 in total and told to pay £135 costs.

Andrew James, age 33, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and told to pay £34 costs.

Jay Kelly, age 21, of Lee Way, Castleford, admitted driving without a licence and insurance and was given eight penalty points, fined £150 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Leonel Viera Miranda Da Dilva, age 46, of Aketon Road, Castleford, admitted stealing a pair of trainers worth £40 from Sports Direct in Huddersfield and having a magnetised de-tagging device. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Simon Jeffreys, age 46, of Kings Croft, South Kirkby, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £50 compensation and £180 costs.

Lee Mark Duke, age 41, of Wortley Place, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 40 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Martin Victor Landricombe, age 58, of Heather Drive, Hemsworth, admitted running a red light in Leeds and was fined £188, given three penalty points and told to pay £117 costs.

Roy Hayden Goodson, age 50, of Dawtrie Close, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 22 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Craig Anthony Raymond Smith, age 34, of Ackworth Road, Featherstone, admitted two counts of assaulting a female and possession of crack cocaine. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Wiktor Wrona, age 40, of Epsom Close, Castleford, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was fined £184 and told to pay £119 costs.