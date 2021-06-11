COURT LISTS: Woman who spat at police is spared immediate jail term

Georgia Milburn, age 30, of Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, admitted assaulting two police officers, spitting at one of them. She was jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £100 compensation and £213 costs.

Michael Simpson, age 33, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months, and told to pay £180 costs.

Del Alan Midgley, age 51, of Wood Lane, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order, banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £180 costs.

Kenneth James Dawson, age 66, of Sycamore Close, Knottingley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Pinewood Place in Knottingley and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Angela Ruse, age 54, of Swiss Street, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for amphetamine and possession of amphetamine. She was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £140 and told to pay £119 costs.

Curtis Murray, age 28, of Station Court, Streethouse, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when stopped by police and was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £85 and told to pay £34 costs.

Anthony Smith, age 34, of Westfield Grove, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine, not wearing a seat belt, driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Benjamin Beever, age 33, of Rhyddings Drive, Ackworth, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from the road for 12 months, given a community order with 12-week electronic tag curfew and told to pay £180 costs.

Robert Wesley Hawkins, age 39, of Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting a police officer and was jailed for 28 days, suspended for two years, and told to pay £128 costs.

Stuart Gibson, age 41, of Woodside Gove, Allerton Bywater, admitted drink driving by having 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £169 and told to pay £119 costs.

Philip Scarlett, age 32, of Byram Park Road, Byram, admitted drink driving by having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 costs.

Liam Lindsay, age 31, of Ambleside Road, Castleford, admitted breaching the Sexual Offences Act by failing to attend a designated police station and failing to notify police he had a mobile phone thus breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Stuart Craig Biglan, age 43, of Chequers Close, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a blood test after being stopped by police. He also admitted driving while unfit through drugs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

David John Smith, age 35, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted criminal damage to a custody blanket and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Mark Asprey, age 48, of Highfield Green, Allerton Bywater, admitted possession of cocaine and was fined £60 and told to pay £119 costs.

Georgina Lauran Baker, age 23, of Broomhill Drive, Knottingley, admitted drink driving by having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted having no licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 costs.