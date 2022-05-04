COURT LISTS: Yob jailed for spitting at police officer

Kaywan Hamasaleh, age 32, of Station Road, South Elmsall, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer by spitting at him and was jailed for 28 days and told to pay £200 compensation.

Dylan Dobson, age 20, of Martin Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a BMW and a police vehicle. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £150 compensation and £195 costs.

Stacey Leanne Hinks, age 31, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, admitted assaulting a police officer and damaging a police van. She was jailed for 42 weeks because of her previous record for offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Ricky Elvis Betteridge, age 37, of no fixed address, admitted drink driving in Castleford by having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Benjamin Francis Richardson, age 33, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, admitted causing a fear of violence by sending threatening text messages to a male. He was given a community order with 55 hours of unpaid work, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £180 costs.

Luke Dickinson, age 18, of Estcourt Drive, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 92 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jonathan Bennett, age 28, of Princes Drive, Pontefract, admitted stealing jewellery worth £1,540 from a Cash Converters shop in Leeds, and was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,350 compensation.

Ruth Sambrook, age 29, of Acacia Green, Pontefract, admitted criminal damage to a car and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £65 compensation and £107 costs.

Craig Capstick, age 41, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted threatening to burn down his own home and was given a community order and ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency. He was also told to pay £180 costs.

Ryan David Osborne, age 29, of Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, admitted harassment of a female by turning up at her address several times, and criminal damage to her window and door. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order, and told to pay £200 compensation and £95 costs.

Shannon Liah Cowell, age 25, of Priory Estate, South Elmsall, admitted nine counts of theft from shops in Pontefract including beer and food worth hundreds of pounds. She was given a community order with drug dependency treatment, and told to pay £180 costs.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, age 32, of Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, admitted breaching her criminal behaviour order by having an open container of alcohol in Castleford. She was jailed for one day and told to pay £128 costs.

Shaun Brown, age 41, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sarah Martha Louise Halkyard, age 30, of Kershaw Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation and £95 costs.

Ali Waqas, age 26, of William Street, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-driving limit for cannabis when stopped by police and five days later, was found to be unfit through drugs for which he also admitted. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £295 costs

Sheryl Clark, age 40, of Moorgate Road, Kippax, admitted drink driving by having 133 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £213 costs.

Kayleigh Webster, age 34, of Coronation Avenue, Kippax, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 costs.

Scott John Crawford, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted five counts of thefts from shops including meat, shampoo, energy drinks, vodka and cheese from Heron Foods and One Stop in South Elmsall. The groceries were worth more than £316 in total. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Gareth Wesley Fenlon, age 38, of Grove Lea Walk, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and told to pay £95 costs.

Christopher Sale, age 42, of West Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted failing to stop after an accident on Little Lane in South Elmsall, and obstructing a police officer. He was given a community order with 130 hours of unpaid work, given 10 penalty points for his licence and told to pay £180 costs.

Nicola Marie Hyde, age 46, of Park Road, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £700 and told to pay £155 costs.

Poppy Mary Mitchell, age 28, of North Close, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being stopped by police and was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Shaun Mark Townend, age 45, of Cookson Close, Castleford, admitted driving a Mini Cooper while banned and driving without insurance. He was given a new 12-month ban, given a community order, fined £500 and told to pay £180 costs.