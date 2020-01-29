Court reports: Thefts of alcohol, perfume, assaults, harassment and drink drivers

Recent cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

David William Smith, 29, of Stablers Walk, Altofts, admitted having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £435 and told to pay £128 in costs.

Roxanne Wright, 25, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted stealing perfume worth £176 from Debenhams and was fined £80 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jason Mark Newiss, 34, of Ashton Crescent, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a female by phone and then visiting her despite being prohibited from doing so. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Joseph William Eros, 25, of Rose Avenue, Upton, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Ryan Hart, 20, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £40 and told to pay £117 in costs.

William Shaw, 44, of Park Green, Normanton, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £40 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Vaca Falcon, 44, of Second Avenue, Horbury, admitted having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £273 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Heather McNally, 27, of West Street, Hemsworth, admitted breaching a restraining order and was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Ryan McInally, 18, of no fixed address, admitted damaging an intercom at Marsh Way House and was given a conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Nicholas Anthony Jones, 38, of Drury Lane, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £220 from Debenhams and electric razors worth £140 from Asda. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Benjamine Swindells, 25, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Craig Anthony Gardner, 39, of Minden Way, Pontefract, admitted riding a moped without a licence or insurance and was banned from driving for six months, fined £203 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Jordan McCann, 29, of Leeds Road, Wakefield, admitted two assaults on males and was given a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £221 in costs.

Dawn Carter, 42, Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing bottles of alcohol and soft drinks worth £30 and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for two days, told to pay £30 compensation and £207 in costs.

Barbara North, 43, of Bryan Close, Castleford, admitted stealing candles from Peter Jones and B&M, cosmetics worth £531 from Debenhams and failing to comply with a supervision requirement. She was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Michael David Thompson, 33, of Cotton Street, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given 80 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £175 in costs.

Luke James McNally, 25, of Wesley Street, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley Paul Bramald, 33, of Duke of York Street, Wrenthorpe, admitted harassing a female and three counts of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 42 weeks and told to pay £149 in costs.

Lee Kenneth Flowers, 26, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted assaulting a female, stealing gift sets worth £80 from Boots and committing an offence while already on a suspended sentence. He was given a community order and told to pay £90 costs.

Joshua Crook, 20, of Barnes Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis, cocaine and ketamine. He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Gareth William Brand, 32, of Princess Avenue, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly in South Elmsall and was fined £60 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Martin Dean, 35, of Saville Road, Wakefield, admitted damaging a fire alarm belonging to Marsh Way House, while subject to a conditional discharge and a community order for criminal damage and possession of drugs. He was given a community order with alcohol treatment and told to pay £175 in costs.

Nathan Stokes, 26, of Henry Street, Wakefield, was found guilty in his absence of stealing gin worth £32 from Asda and was fined £120, told to pay £32 compensation and £117 in costs.

Joshua Longley, 26, of Gissing Road, Wakefield, admitted four counts of breaching a restraining order and was given an eight-month jail term suspended for 24 months, had his restraining order extended to two years and told to pay £207 in costs.

Ben Carnaley Mellor, 32, of no fixed address, admitted stealing £32 in cash from a property in Wakefield and failing to comply with a supervision order. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £179 in costs.

Jake Almond, 21, of Canal Lane, Lofthouse Gate, was found guilty of having 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs of alcohol. He was banned from driving for 21 months, fined £180, told to pay £200 compensation and £232 in costs.

Colton Joe Fieldhouse, 24, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £160 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Thomas Christopher Earl, 22, of Hollins Grove, Allerton Bywater, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 10 months, fined £138 and told to pay £117 in costs.