Police and council chiefs plan to crackdown on a Wakefield industrial estate being used as a “racetrack”.

Fixed £100 fines could be handed out to anti-social drivers and spectators gathering for ‘car cruises’ at Tuscany Way, in Altofts.

Senior councillors are being asked to make the area around Wakefield Europort the subject of a public spaces protection order (PSPO).

A report says unauthorised gatherings have been taking place in the area, with people in high-performance cars using it as a “racetrack”.

A report says: “This has occurred during the spring/summer months over the past two years and has led to numerous complaints and police attendance.

“The police have also raised issues regarding safety for road users and passengers.

“Fast cars and large HGVs are not conducive to road safety, and the fear is of a serious traffic collision occurring and causing possible harm to the travelling public, spectators, and other road users.”

Many large businesses, including Asda and Royal Mail, have warehouses on the easte, which operates 24 hours a day.

The report adds: “There is evidence that their day to day activities are affected by the gatherings.”

PSPOs are intended to deal with a nuisance or problem in a particular area that is detrimental to the local community.

They are designed to ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy public spaces safe from anti-social behaviour.

The document states: “The rationale is that such nuisance and anti-social activities have a significant detrimental effect on the quality of life and safety of those who live and work in the proposed area.”

The PSPO would give the police and the council additional powers to target drivers, spectators and those who organise the events.

If approved, the order will apply to car drivers and passengers as well as motorcycles and quad bikes.

It will prohibit speeding, racing other vehicles, driving in convoy and the revving of engines.

Other banned activities include performing stunts, such as handbrake turns or ‘doughnuts’, sounding horns, playing loud music andcswearing at or verbally abusing abusing others.

It also bans the promoting, organising or ‘car cruises’.

Action could be taken against those on a public highway, including grass verges, when the nuisance driving is taking place.

Anyone convicted of breaching the order can face a court fine of up to £1000.