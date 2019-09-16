Crashes, drunk drivers and unroadworthy cars - here are just some this month's captures by West Yorkshire's traffic cops
West Yorkshire Police's traffic cops are out 24/7 making sure everyone is safe on our roads.
And here are just a handful of incidents they've dealt with in and around Wakefield this month, which they have tweeted about.
1. A650
Luckily the driver escaped with only minor injuries considering a piece of metal smashed through the windscreen.
2. Ossett
On Queens Drive, the driver of this car thought it would be good to drive to Whitby - 3 times over the drink drive limit.
3. Leeds Road
Leeds Road, Robin Hood. Two vehicle crash. Luckily only one driver involved with minor injuries. Driver was under the influence.
4. Horbury Road
Car crashed into a telegraph pole. No injuries. Driver three times over drink drive limit and was arrested.
