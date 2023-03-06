It follows an investigation by officers from Leeds District Intelligence Unit into a series of keyless thefts in the Dewsbury, Wakefield and Leeds areas that led to warrants being executed at two suspected ‘chop shop’ premises in Dewsbury and Armley where vehicles were found in various stages of dismantlement.

A total of 17 Range Rovers and Land Rovers and four Mercedes Sprinter vans were identified as being stolen in a conspiracy with an estimated value of around £1 million.

Peter Hoyle, aged 37, of Beckhill Grove, Meanwood, Andrew Oldroyd, aged 48, of Wood Lane, Rothwell, Sam Oliver, aged 33, of Fifth Avenue, Rothwell, Adrian Stewart, aged 34, of Clovelly Grove, Beeston and Edgars Uzulins, aged 32, of Baileys Crescent, Seacroft, have all been charged by postal requisition with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles between September 20, 2022, and November 29, 2022.

James Hemingway, aged 49, of Wood Drive, Rothwell, has been charged with perverting the course of justice as part of the investigation.

All six men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon (Monday, March 6).

