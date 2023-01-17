Crime: West Yorkshire PC charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency
An officer from West Yorkshire Police will appear in court charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency.
By Sarah Fitton
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
PC Lee Parker, aged 40 and who is based at Operational Support, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.
This relates to an off-duty incident in December 2021.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 19).
West Yorkshire Police said PC Parker was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation.