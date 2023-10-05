News you can trust since 1852
Crimestoppers: Cash reward offered in further appeal for wanted man, Ben Dyer, who has links to Castleford

Police are issuing a further appeal for information on Ben Dyer, who is wanted on recall to prison, with a cash reward being offered.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Dyer, who is 30 and from Leeds, was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for armed robbery.

He has been recalled to prison as he has breached the terms of his release.

Dyer, who is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, is now featured on Crimestoppers’ Most Wanted page.

Ben Dyer is known to have links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas of Leeds as well as Castleford.Ben Dyer is known to have links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas of Leeds as well as Castleford.
This means that a cash reward of up to £1,000 is on offer for information provided directly to Crimestoppers which leads to his arrest.

Dyer is known to have links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas, as well as Castleford.

Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate him.

Information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online