Crook jailed for handling watch collection, jewellery and police equipment stolen in house burglaries

A crook who was caught in possession of stolen watches, jewellery and police equipment including stabs vests has been jailed for two years.

Convicted burglar Simon Maughan was caught by police as he unloaded around £10,000 worth of property stolen in house raids from a car.Leeds Crown Court heard the burglaries included the theft of a £12,000 watch and coin collection from a house in East Ardsley.

Man appears in court charged with murder of Rebecca Simpson

Jewellery, £3,000 in cash and police issue equipment were also stolen during a break-in at a former police officer's house in North Yorkshire on May 18 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Maughan, 24, was arrested after police saw him unloading some of the stolen items from a VW Golf outside a property in Nottinghamshire two days later.

Maughan, formerly of Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, Leeds, pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of handling stolen goods.

Slavery warning as car wash workers exploited

Richard Thyne, prosecuting, said Maughan is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in HMP Wealstun.

He has previous convictions for conspiracy to commit burglary and handling stolen goods.

Ian Howard, mitigating, said Maughan had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Howard said Maughan had recently married and was desperate to complete his sentence so he could return to his family.

Maughan was given a two-year prison sentence for the offence.