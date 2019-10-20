Cuppa costs lorry driver as he is caught with no hands at the wheel while driving on M1

A lorry driver has been stopped by police on the M1 for having no hands on the steering wheel because he was "opening his flask".

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit spotted the driver not using the wheel as they drew level with his HGV on the northbound carriageway of the M1 earlier today.

They stopped him near junction 41 and said his excuse was that he was "opening his flask".

Reporting the incident on twitter the police team said; "You can imagine our surprise when we come level with an HGV M1 Northbound J41, upon looking across we saw the driver with no hands on his steering wheel. Once stopped the driver stated he hadn't realised what he had done. He's waiting for process in the post."