The Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about or footage of the collision on Queens Park Drive yesterday, Tuesday, October 17.

The incident took place at about 10.10pm after a motorbike of unknown make was in collision with a man riding a pushbike.

The motorbike is believed to have been heading away from Fryston Road while the cyclist was heading towards it.

The male cycle rider, a 55-year-old, man suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment and is said to be in a critical condition today.

The motorbike failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: "This has clearly been a very serious collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or footage that may assist this investigation, to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing log 1765 of October 17."