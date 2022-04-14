Cyclist named after fatal Normanton crash
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Normanton last night have confirmed the identity of the cyclist who died.
Alan Tankard, aged 31, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road, at around 11.20pm last night, Wednesday, APril 13.
It took place after a black Honda Civic, which was heading North, collided with a push bike and then left the scene.
The Honda Civic was located abandoned a short time later. Two men were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous.
Anyone who witnesses the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing log 2038 of April 13.
Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 08000 555 111.