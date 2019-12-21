Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in South Elmsall

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in South Elmsall this morning.

The man, whose age has not been released, was cycling through the village when he was struck by a vehicle at around 6.40am on Saturday morning.

The collision happened on the A638 Doncaster Road at the Elmsall Drive roundabout, close to the Next distribution centre.

He is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police remain at the scene and have closed Doncaster Road, Field Lane and Elmsall Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.