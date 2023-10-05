Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Dunn, 39, who is originally from Pontefract, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today for non-recent sexual offences, including rape.

Dunn was found guilty of offences of rape of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity in relation to one young male victim and attempt rape of a child and indecency with a child against another young male.

The offences were committed in the Wakefield District area between the years 2002 and 2009.

The offending came to police attention after both of the victims came forward separately to police in 2019 and reported what had taken place.

An investigation was launched by specialist child protection officers at Wakefield District.

Detective Constable Sophie Green, who investigated the case, said: “We are pleased to see Dunn sentenced today for what were some awful sexual offences committed against two young and vulnerable children.

“Their courage in reporting these dreadful offences and in supporting the prosecution against Dunn has meant that a dangerous sexual offender had been forced to answer for his crimes and been punished for them.”

She added: “This case is another reminder to victims that it is never too late to tell us if you have been the victim of offending such as this.