'Dangerous sexual predator' from Wakefield jailed for attempted rape of child in Kirklees

Kristian Annus of Lincoln Street in Wakefield was jailed for 10 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday), after pleading guilty to an attempted rape offence in the Kirklees area.

The 29-year-old was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will place restrictions on his activity following any release from prison and will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrested Annus on February 19, 2023, after receiving a report he had sexually offended against a small male child.

Kristian Annus of Lincoln Street in Wakefield was jailed for 10 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday), after pleading guilty to an attempted rape offence in the Kirklees area.

He was charged two days later and was remanded in custody by the courts.

PC Jay Laughton of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team said: “Annus is without doubt a dangerous sexual predator and we welcome his conviction and sentencing.

“He took advantage of his young victim in the most appalling way and subjected him to what has clearly been a dreadful offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to praise the bravery of the victim and his family in reporting what took place and then supporting the prosecution which has put this man behind bars.

“The courage shown by victims and their families in coming forwards and seeing justice done is key in allowing police and partners in the CPS to get offenders such as Annus off our streets.