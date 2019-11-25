‘Deaf’ bogus charity workers who burgled elderly victims in Pontefract jailed

Two bogus charity workers who burgled and preyed on elderly victims, including in Pontefract, have been jailed.

Monica Lilly, 20, and 21 year-old Daniella Stoica went from door to door, preying on vulnerable people in their own homes by pretending to be working for a charity for the deaf.

The pair carried fake documentation to trick their way into their victims’ homes and then used distractions including asking for a drink of water or visiting the toilet before carrying out searches of other rooms.

In some cases, victims described how the duo pretended that Stoica was deaf to add to the deception.

They were caught after officers attended a report of two females in the Tadcaster area who were suspected of being involved in distraction type burglaries targeting vulnerable victims.

The duo were located nearby shortly after, matching the descriptions given by victims, where they were found to be in possession of jewellery, cash, a clip board and a ‘donation sheet’ listing details of those who had donated, and were arrested.

Lilly, of Brook Avenue, Manchester and Stoica of Fitzroyd Drive, Harehills, pleaded guilty to their crimes which the court heard were committed between Tuesday, 20 August and Friday, 23 August this year in Tadcaster, Selby, Boston Spa, and Pontefract.

They were both jailed last week at Leeds Crown Court for four years and two months in prison for committing six burglaries and ten counts of fraud. They were also each ordered to pay victim’s costs of £181.00.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Paul Carey of North Yorkshire Police’s Investigation Hub said:“Stoica and Lilly preyed upon elderly victims, not only tricking their way into their homes to steal cash and sentimental items, but also ripping away their peace of mind of feeling safe in their own homes.

“It is no wonder that some of those that they targeted are now left with a future of worrying about who comes to their door.

“I hope this sentence offers some comfort and closure to them now Stoica and Lilly are behind bars and provides some reassurance to our communities that we will do our utmost to bring burglars to justice.”

Bogus callers and distraction burglary

Most people who call at your home will be genuine. But sometimes, people turn up unannounced, with the intention of tricking their way into your home. Avoid becoming a victim of bogus callers and distraction burglary by following these four simple steps:

Lock all doors – even when you are at home.

Stop before you open the door, ask them who they are.

Chain – always use a door chain or spy hole.

Check – Not sure who they are? Don’t open the door.