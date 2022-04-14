Dealer attacked man with a machete on Wakefield street over debt

Daniel Jay Lund was jailed for the savage attack after which the victim needed surgery.

Leeds Crown Court was told that Lund was a small-time dealer who sold cannabis to fund his habit, but suffered from psychosis because of his drug use.

Prosecutor Andrew Pickin said that 29-year-old Lund had gone to a property on Waterton Road in Lupset on the morning of January 28 looking for the victim over a £200 debt.

Lund has been jailed for the attack.

He threw a dumbbell through the living room window.

In retribution, the victim then went to Lund's home on Gloucester Place in Lupset armed with a hammer and smashed a window, before Lund came out with a machete and chased the man around his car.

Swinging at the man, he caused a serious injury to his hand, before the victim was able to scramble into his car and flee.

He went to Pinderfields and required surgery on his hand between his little finger and ring finger.

Gloucester Place in Lupset.

Police attended the scene but could find neither Lund or the victim, but searched Lund's home and found cannabis separated into dealer bags, along with weighing scales.

The next day police were called to the Redbeck Hotel on Doncaster Road where Lund was seen shouting in the car park and armed with the machete again, but officers could not locate him when they arrived.

They were called again later by Lund's sister, who told them that he turned up at her home with the machete saying he was there to protect her because somebody was coming to shoot her. She told police that he suffered from psychosis.

The police returned to the hotel where they caught up with Lund, and found a large machete under the bed in his room.

He was arrested and gave a no-comment interview.

The court was told that Lund had 37 convictions for 53 offences, including wounding in 2014.

He admitted a charge of GBH without intent, drug dealing, possession of a bladed article in public and criminal damage.

He was been held on remand at HMP Leeds since his arrest.

Mitigating, Robin Frieze told the court: "The defendant recognises that the combination of offences, together with his record, that custody of inevitable."

He described Lund as a "relatively-modest cannabis dealer" who sold the drug to fund his own "considerable habit".

He added: "He did not attempt to stab him with the machete, he was waving it about.

"He had plenty of opportunities to cause serious harm had he intended it.

"He had the good sense to plead guilty. He has been in prison since the end of January.

"He is now free of drugs. He is highly motivated to stop using cannabis."

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed him for 24 months and told him: "You felt that you could take the law into your own hands.

"It was an indiscriminate attack. You were the one who started this."