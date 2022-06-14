Dealer jailed after £346,000 worth of drugs found at Wakefield home

Jakub Glowacz, 31, was arrested when officers used a search warrant to enter the terraced property on Warwick Street in the Agbrigg area of the city in March.

The officers found a cannabis farm, along with four kilogrammes of amphetamine and four kilogrammes of cutting agents.

They also seized hundreds of ecstasy and cathinone tablets, along with a sword, zombie and an imitation gun.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glowacz was caught at a property on Warwick Street.

The site was being used to not only grow the cannabis, but for packaging and distributing the drugs.

Glowacz, of Linton Road, Wakefield, was apprehended after attempting to flee the property when the police arrived at the Warwick Street address, and was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

He admitted four counts of possession with intent to supply and the production of controlled drugs at Leeds Crown Court.

The raid on the property was carried out by Wakefield's Neighbourhood Impact Team, which was established in October as the enforcement arm of Project Adder, a Home Office initiative aimed at tackling drugs in communities.

So far the team has seized approximately £2.2million worth of controlled drugs.

A spokesman said: "The sentencing of Jakub Glowacz sends an positive message that such offending will not be tolerated and the team are dedicated to ensuring that those who are involved in his network, and other criminal networks are brought to justice.