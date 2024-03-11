Death of man in Pontefract car park not suspicious, police say
Emergency services were called to an area just off Southgate on Saturday evening.
A police cordon was in place while investigations were carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said today: “Police received a report at 7:33pm on Saturday, March 9, that a man was being treated by paramedics in the car park on Friarwood Lane, Pontefract.
"Officers attended at the scene and the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has since been prepared for the coroner.